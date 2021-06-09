Gaussin partners with Microvast for batteries in next-gen skateboard road truck platform

Gaussin will partner with Microvast for batteries for Gaussin’s next-generation skateboard road truck platform. Gaussin designs and assembles electric (earlier post) and fuel cell vehicles (earlier post) in transport and logistics industry.

In April 2021, Gaussin launched a skateboard for class 8 tractor or straight trucks from 18t to 44t, hydrogen or all-electric—a rolling, versatile and modular platform designed for the various market players. The solution is aimed at both traditional truck manufacturers and new entrants, as well as bodybuilders and autonomous navigation software players. More broadly, the skateboard targets all players wishing to have access to a hydrogen and electric platform for clean and intelligent transport.





Microvast was officially announced as battery supplier of Gaussin to power the new skateboard-based electric and hydrogen trucks. Both companies will collaborate to develop series of new skateboard road trucks, which can be deployed for multiple purposes in the logistics and transport field.

With its vertical integration capabilities, Microvast can provide a wide choice of different cell chemistries in its standard battery packs, which can fulfill the diversified technical requirements in terms of power, energy density and cycle life.

The high-level modularity of Microvast batteries gives Gaussin great flexibility in vehicle design. Microvast believes that the excellent fast-charging capability, high energy density and outstanding safety features of Microvast battery solutions can meet the surging demand from major logistics players to shorten the charging duration and prolong the charging interval.

Gaussin and Microvast expect to start building the first prototypes in both full electric and hydrogen version in mid-2021 to test the vehicle performance. Microvast will first supply Gaussin with its off-the-shelf MV-C battery pack and then offer an upgrade possibility through MV-I battery pack with an energy density of more than 180 Wh/kg.

The hydrogen version of the road skateboard is a hybrid system that uses high power batteries in combination with a fuel cell to provide necessary power under certain conditions, with the driving range extended to almost 400 km thanks to the battery power.

The first prototypes are planned to be presented to major fleet and e-commerce companies in the United States and in Europe.