All 1,500 Kia America “First Edition” EV6 EVs have been reserved

10 June 2021

The limited run of 1,500 Kia First Edition EV6s (earlier post) have been fully reserved the day the offer became available on Kia.com. Delivery to local dealers is expected in Q1 2022.

The First Edition was offered with a choice of three gifts—an at-home vehicle charger, a 1000 kWh credit within a national charging network, or an Apple Watch for connecting to the EV6’s suite of Kia Connect services. More than 81% of pre-order registrants chose the at-home charger.

The First Edition was made available in three color combinations: Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier (white) with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats, with the Urban Yellow exterior color and dark green seats on the Glacier variant being exclusive to the First Edition.

On the inside, the special edition features Illuminated door sills with “First Edition” designation, a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, dual-motor AWD power delivery and a 77.4 kWh battery.

