ADL unveils its first electric three-axle double-deck bus for North America: Enviro500EV CHARGE

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), unveiled its first electric three-axle double deck bus for North America. The Enviro500EV CHARGE is the North American all-electric version of the world’s best-selling double deck bus, and is produced by NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL).





An electric portal axle with hub motors provides fast and efficient propulsion for the Enviro500EV CHARGE with 2×125kW peak power output. The drive and auxiliary axles have been switched with power supplied at the third axle, ensuring optimum weight distribution and high passenger capacity.

A class-leading 648 kWh of energy storage is provided by batteries that are integrated in the chassis and the rear of the vehicle for a low center of gravity and great stability. These are fed through industry standard CCS1 charging points available on the left or the right side of the bus. Gantry charging is an option.

The system includes an electric heat pump to provide both heating and cooling, which minimizes the amount of energy required and increases range capability of the fully air-conditioned Enviro500EV CHARGE. A stylish new dashboard features an economy gauge and halo color to immediately give drivers prominent feedback on how economically they are operating the bus.

Like all NFI double deck buses for North America, the 45-foot Enviro500EV CHARGE offers panoramic views, low-floor entry, reclined seating, overhead reading lights and air vents, USB ports, and Wi-Fi and multimedia capability. Its main feature is its high passenger capacity, with up to 82 seats, including 53 on the upper deck.

It also features several industry firsts, including full independent front suspension for a smoother and more comfortable ride, and an integrated electric drive system tailored to the requirements of North American transit agencies.

The Enviro500EV CHARGE forms part of NFI’s range of zero-emission buses and coaches. The CHARGE line-up includes New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG and Xcelsior CHARGE H2, MCI’s J4500 CHARGE and D45 CRT LE CHARGE, and the ARBOC Equess CHARGE. The Enviro500 EV CHARGE is Buy America-compliant, and Altoona testing is scheduled to start later this year. NFI is the only operator in North America to offer battery-electric, fuel cell-electric and electric trolleys.