Plug Power to build green hydrogen plant in Georgia

Plug Power plans to build a green hydrogen production plant in Camden County, Georgia, to serve customers across the southeastern United States. The announcement affirms Plug Power’s continued commitment to establish the first North American green hydrogen supply network, as the Camden County plant extends Plug Power’s service coverage across the entire eastern seaboard of the US.

The plant will produce 15 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen, produced using 100% renewable energy and intended to fuel transportation applications, including material handling and fuel cell electric vehicle fleets.

Plug Power is investing $84 million in the facility, which is expected to create at least 24 jobs in the local community starting in 2022.

As a focal point for Plug Power’s green hydrogen network and the broader US hydrogen economy, Camden County, GA, presents many strategic advantages. With proximity to Interstate 95 (I-95), the main north-south highway on the East Coast of the US, the location enables easy access to the region’s commercial and industrial centers, including Plug Power customers such as Home Depot and Southern Company.

Plug Power is working closely with local and state authorities as it moves forward with the project. Plug Power has signed a Purchase Power Agreement with Okefenokee Rural Electric Membership Corporation to source the renewable electricity needed to power the plant. Additionally, the company is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Camden County Joint Development Authority for land and local site support. The exact location for the plant and details about construction and job openings will be announced upon finalization later this year.

The Camden County plant will join previously announced facilities in South Central Pennsylvania and the Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing (STAMP) Park as key milestones toward Plug Power’s goal of producing more than 500 tons per day of hydrogen by 2025.

Together with Plug Power’s existing plant in Tennessee, acquired in 2020 as part of its vertical integration strategy, and its PEM stack and electrolyzer Innovation Center in Rochester, NY, this plant further strengthens the company’s position in advancing the clean hydrogen ecosystem. Plug Power is already the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen globally.