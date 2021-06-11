BMW, Bosch, Volkswagen founding members of Quantum Technology and Application Consortium (QUTAC)

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 June 2021

Ten leading German corporations are jointly founding the Quantum Technology and Application Consortium (QUTAC). The goal of the newly founded consortium is to identify, develop, test, and share applications for quantum computing and to identify funding needs.

Specifically, applications for the technology, chemical and pharmaceutical, insurance and automotive industries are to be brought to market maturity. This is intended to create the basis for a successful industrialisation of quantum computing in Germany and Europe.

At the time of its founding, the consortium includes BASF, BMW Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bosch, Infineon, Merck, Munich Re, SAP, Siemens, and Volkswagen.

In the Stimulus and Future Package, the German Government has given a big boost to the development of Quantum Computers. Working together with companies and start-ups we will identify, develop, trial, and share applications. There are many highly interesting areas, e.g., in logistics, transport, chemicals and the financial sector. So, I am delighted that QUTAC has brought so many leading companies together to help Germany move forward in this key sector.

—Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy

The participating companies consider an economically strong and resilient quantum computing ecosystem in Germany and Europe to be crucial to promote successful industrialization and digital sovereignty in this field. QUTAC’s vision is to drive such a quantum computing ecosystem.

QUTAC sees itself as a platform for action. The consortium promotes applications for the commercial use of this technology that are needed in the member companies. In doing so, they create industrial demand: The membership includes a broad cross-section of the German economy – thus the applications that are identified, developed, and tested within the consortium are trendsetting for entire industries.

The current circle of ten members allows for a pragmatic exchange and rapid decision-making in order to develop practical solutions in the short- and medium-term. The results are intended to benefit all participants in the ecosystem.

In its position paper, QUTAC sets specific steps: First, the need for quantum computing in the German economy is to be identified in order to create the basis for a cross-industry application portfolio. Currently, possible applications are being identified and their potential for industrial implementation is being evaluated. These reference applications will be jointly implemented and further developed beyond the boundaries of the consortium.

