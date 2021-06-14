Germany and Australia to establish alliance on green hydrogen supply chain

German Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier and Federal Minister of Research Anja Karliczek, together with their Australian counterpart, Energy Minister Angus Taylor, have signed a letter of intent to establish a “Germany Australia Hydrogen Accord” to facilitate a green hydrogen supply chain between the countries.

Germany is looking to the partnership as a means of enabling the import of sustainably produced hydrogen in relevant quantities.

The accord is to be embedded in the work of the already existing German-Australian energy partnership, with a focus on hydrogen. Australia is ready to provide substantial financial support for this collaboration. German companies are very interested in participating in hydrogen projects in Australia, including as suppliers of electrolyzers.

Among other things, we will promote the production of hydrogen on an industrial scale in Australia with German-Australian ‘Hydrogen Hubs’ using German technology and explore possibilities for cooperation within the framework of our new international funding instrument ‘H2-Global’. —Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister of Economics

The German-Australian cooperation gives German companies the opportunity to export technology. With the HyGATE technology incubator, we bring together players from science and business from both countries in order to develop, demonstrate and test green hydrogen technologies along the entire value chain—from generation, through storage and transport to use. Another great advantage of the partnership: a country like Australia, which has previously exported coal on a large scale, is building up a new, climate-friendly perspective as an energy exporter, true to the motto ‘shipping the sunshine’—practically packaged sunshine from Australia. —Anja Karliczek, Federal Research Minister

The accord provides for three different initiatives: