NIO ES8 electric 3-row SUV obtains European whole vehicle type approval

China-based NIO received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EWVTA) for the NIO ES8, its smart electric flagship 3-row SUV. The EWVTA certification marks an essential foundation for NIO’s entry into Norway and the European market at large.





The NIO ES8 S8 seats 6 or 7 (captain’s chairs or bench in second row), and features an NEDC range up to 580 km (360 miles) with a 100 kWh battery pack. with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds. NIO Pilot (advanced driver assistance system), and NOMI (in-vehicle AI system) are included.

The ES8 features a full-aluminum body, with a 96.4% aluminum application rate—the highest percentage of aluminum used in an all-aluminum body in mass production vehicles worldwide, according to NIO. Due to its high fracture toughness, this allows absorption of crash energy through folding deformation; the center of gravity of the car is the battery. Vehicle torsional stiffness is 44,140 N·m/degree.

The NIO ES8 for Europe is officially approved for mass production and license plate registration in all EU countries. On 6 May, NIO announced its entry into Norway, NIO’s first overseas market. NIO will deliver its first model, the NIO ES8, in September this year.

At the same time, NIO will bring Norwegian users its direct sales and service network encompassing NIO House, NIO App for European users, Power Swap Stations, and NIO Life.

Under Regulation (EU) 2018/858, the type approval certification was issued to the NIO ES8 and its systems, components, and separate technical units after corresponding engineering audits and module approvals. The EWVTA refers to the certification issued to a manufacturer for a vehicle type under the EU’s vehicle type-approval framework.

The Regulation (EU) 2018/858, effective since 1 September 2020, has become the new statutory regulation for vehicle type approval in the EU. The regulation improves the independence of quality and vehicle testing and surveillance of cars already in the EU market.