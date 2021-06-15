DOE providing $200M over 5 years for EV, battery and connected vehicle projects

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
IHS Markit: average age of cars and light trucks in US rises to 12.1 years
15 June 2021

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $200 million in funding over the next five years for electric vehicles, batteries, and connected vehicles projects at DOE national labs and new DOE partnerships to support electric vehicles innovation.

The $200 million in funding to national labs, subject to appropriations, seeks to make electric vehicle innovations in order to decarbonize the transportation sector. The funding is open to DOE’s network of 17 national laboratories and is administered by DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO).

This funding compliments VTO’s funding opportunity of $62 million for reducing emissions and increasing efficiencies for on- and off-road vehicles, announced in April 2021.

Projects will require applicants to submit a plan for achieving diversity, equity, and inclusion objectives, including support for people from underrepresented groups in STEM, advancing equity within the project team, and producing benefits for underserved communities.

