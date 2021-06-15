Nissan launches new Note Aura in Japan; enhanced e-POWER electrified powertrain

Nissan launched the all-new Note Aura premium compact car in Japan, with sales planned to start in autumn. The all-new Note Aura comes exclusively with Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain (earlier post), a key part of the company’s electrification strategy under the Nissan NEXT global business transformation plan.





The all-new vehicle inherits the comfort and advanced safety technologies of the Note e-POWER launched last year, with added premium furnishings and system enhancements.

e-POWER uses a highly efficient gasoline engine to generate electricity for the electric motor that propels the vehicle. Nissan introduced the system to market in November 2016 on the Note, followed by a version of the Serena minivan in March 2018, the Kicks SUV e-POWER in June 2020, the new version of the Note in December 2020 featuring the second-generation e-POWER system, and a version of the Qashqai in Europe in February 2021.

In April, Nissan announced cumulative e-POWER sales of more than 500,000 units.

The second-generation e-POWER system features an all-new electric motor and inverter. Electric motor torque was increased by 10% and output by 6%. The e-POWER control technology was tuned to achieve smoother acceleration and significantly improve cabin quietness.

The new inverter is 40% smaller and 30% lighter. The onboard gasoline engine used to generate electrical energy is also more efficient, resulting in both increased power and better fuel economy. The engine now operates at a lower RPM and is engaged less often during a typical drive. Coupled with enhanced insulation in the vehicle body, this results in quietness that’s a class above typical compact cars.

Electrical energy generation is controlled according to road conditions. When road noise increases due to surface conditions and vehicle speed, the engine switches on to charge the e-POWER battery pack. This reduces the need for the engine to operate under otherwise quieter conditions.

For the Note Aura, the second-generation e-POWER electrified powertrain has been enhanced to provide maximum system output of 100 kW and maximum torque of 300 N·m. This delivers more powerful acceleration and an even smoother driving experience from the 100% electric motor-driven system.