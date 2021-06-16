NAWA Technologies begins production of Vertically Aligned Carbon Nanotube material for energy storage systems
16 June 2021
NAWA Technologies has begun manufacturing its Vertically Aligned Carbon Nanotube (VACNT) material at its Aix-en-Provence facility in southern France. NAWA is showing that, for the first time, VACNT can be grown simultaneously on both sides of a substrate in a process that is fully scaleable.
NAWA’s key applications for VACNT include the Ultra Fast Carbon Electrode for high-performance batteries; next-gen ultracapacitors, NAWACap, which offer up to five times more power capability than conventional technology; and the NAWAStitch advanced reinforced composite.
NAWA grows VACNT simultaneously and homogeneously on both sides of a substrate at atmospheric pressure using a Chemical Vapor Deposition (APCVD) process, in a roll-to-roll manner.
The process has demonstrated the ability to grow up to more than 200 micrometer long VACNT double-sided simultaneously on a 30 cm wide aluminum foil, and to selectively grow VACNT on the foil—essential for advanced electrode designs and production efficiency.
NAWA says that this development process is just the start of a scale-up in terms of foil width and roll-to-roll productivity.
A flexible and modular manufacturing system, its specific design makes it very compact compared to conventional coating equipment resulting in a footprint in a factory environment that is minimized, while the highly-efficient process means that the production cost of NAWA’s VACNT material can achieve parity with that of a current electrode at future mass production levels, according to the company.
