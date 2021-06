Aemetis selects Worley to provide engineering for renewable jet and diesel production plant; Axens technology

Aemetis, Inc. has awarded an engineering services contract to Worley for the Aemetis “Carbon Zero” renewable jet and diesel plant in Riverbank, California.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel project is designed to hydrotreat renewable oils with hydrogen from orchard and forest wood waste. By utilizing hydroelectric electricity and carbon sequestration along with negative carbon intensity hydrogen, the Aemetis plant is expected to produce among the lowest carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel in the world.

Operations at the Aemetis Carbon Zero plant are scheduled to begin in 2023 at the rate of 45 million gallons per year, expanding to 90 million gallons by early 2025. The Carbon Zero project team includes Koch Project Solutions as the EPC, Worley for engineering and technical solutions, Axens for process engineering and technology license, and ATSI serving as owner’s representative, working with our in-house Aemetis technology, development, finance, regulatory, and Global Sales and Trading team members. The renewable jet and diesel produced at the Riverbank plant will supply the aviation and trucking industries with low carbon, low emission, renewable fuel. —Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis

Worley is providing engineering to implement the Axens North America renewable jet and diesel technology at the Riverbank site. The Axens technology produces renewable jet and renewable diesel in an integrated process.

Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).

Aemetis owns and operates a 65-million-gallon-per-year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50-million-gallon-per-year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe.

Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel fuel integrated biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant.