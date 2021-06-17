Lincoln to introduce first EV next year; full portfolio of connected and electrified vehicles by 2030

Lincoln will debut its first global fully electric vehicle next year, the first step toward electrifying its entire portfolio of vehicles by the end of the decade. The new electric vehicle will debut as the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary next year and accelerates growth in North America and China.

By mid-decade, Lincoln expects half of its global volume will be zero-emissions vehicles and plans to electrify its portfolio of vehicles by 2030. This is part of the company’s Ford+ plan and Ford Motor Company’s planned investment of more than $30 billion in electrification by 2025.

The company’s new rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive battery electric flexible architecture will enable Lincoln to deliver four new and distinct fully electric vehicles. The first fully electric Lincoln will join the plug-in hybrid Aviator and Corsair SUVs, as the brand shifts toward electrification.

Lincoln also plans to expand its portfolio of personalized experiences, using the Lincoln Way app to deliver an enhanced suite of connected services as it prepares for an electrified future.

Lincoln vehicles will introduce next-generation technology that helps the brand create always-on relationships with clients, offering more connected vehicle experiences through a new tech stack. The Lincoln Intelligence System, a cloud-based platform for integrating electrical, power distribution, computing systems in connected vehicles, enables a software-first approach to update performance without changing hardware.

Continuous quality improvements, plus new features and capability updates for SYNC 4-enabled vehicles will be rolled out through the Lincoln Enhance platform via over-the-air software updates. This summer, 2021 Lincoln Nautilus clients will receive their first software updates, including enhancements to their navigation system, Apple CarPlay and digital owner’s manual. A new update to the hands-free digital assistant Alexa arrives this fall.

Soon, the brand will build on its comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assist features with the introduction of Lincoln ActiveGlide hands-free highway driving technology. Using advanced camera, radar and driver monitoring technologies, Lincoln ActiveGlide will allow a driver to operate hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones.

Future Lincoln vehicles will benefit from a unique digital platform built on top of the Android operating system for a constantly improving, ever more personalized ownership experience. The Lincoln Intelligence System will allow for the creation of more connected, sensory experiences.