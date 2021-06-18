Audi funding expansion of renewable energy to increase the number of charging stations in Europe that use green power

Electric cars do not emit carbon on the road, but the generation of electricity also produces carbon emissions—far more when the power is generated from fossil fuels than from renewable energy sources. Audi is thus partnering with energy providers to support the expansion of renewable energy sources in Europe.

The aim is to work with these different partners to build new wind and solar farms in various European countries by 2025, which together are expected to generate around 5 terawatt hours of additional green power. This corresponds to an installed capacity of about 250 new wind turbines.

The aim is for the proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources by the cooperation partners to increase along with the increasing proportion of electric cars.

The first project, a solar park in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, is being developed in collaboration with the German utility company RWE. The plant will come on stream in 2022 and is designed for a total capacity of 170 million kilowatt hours. Encompassing nearly 420,000 solar panels, it will be one of the largest independent solar parks in Germany. Further projects are to follow quickly.

Partnering with energy providers is the next step in achieving the company’s vision of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To this end, Audi is examining the entire life cycle of its models, which in professional circles is divided into three stages: the manufacturing stage (starting with the extraction of raw materials through component manufacturing and automobile production), the utilization stage (vehicle operation including the supply of fuel or electricity), and recycling.

As an intermediate goal, Audi aims to reduce the carbon footprint of its fleet by 30% over its life cycle by 2025. By partnering with European energy suppliers, Audi aims to successively decarbonize the utilization stage.