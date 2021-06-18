Electrify America, Mercedes-Benz USA announce two years of complimentary nationwide fast charging for all-electric EQS

Electrify America announced an agreement with Mercedes-Benz USA to provide drivers of the all-electric EQS complimentary charging for two years at Electrify America EV charging stations. As the EQS luxury sedan hits showrooms this fall, its drivers will have access to ultra-fast charging at Electrify America’s more than 600 public stations across the country.

Under the agreement, first owners and lessees of the EQS will receive complimentary 30-minute charging per session for the first two years from Mercedes me Charge account activation. Drivers will be able to manage their charging plan through the proprietary Mercedes me Charge platform and driver app.

Furthermore, Electrify America and Daimler AG are providing drivers with Plug & Charge functionality per the ISO15118 standard, enabling EQS drivers with an activated Mercedes me Charge account to start a session and receive complimentary charging simply by connecting the Electrify America High Power DC charger, simply by plugging in. No manual steps for authentication or initiation will be required.

Electrify America is the first company to offer ISO standard-based Plug & Charge technology to multiple automakers in the United States. Electrify America offers the fastest charging technology available today to provide charging speeds of up to 150 and 350 kilowatts for capable vehicles, a breakthrough for the network that made its debut in May 2018.

Separately, future Mercedes-EQ battery-electric and Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid vehicles will also receive standard charging services. Under this agreement, drivers of eligible models will be able to locate Electrify America stations and check charger availability via Mercedes me Charge platform and driver app to initiate driver-paid charging sessions.