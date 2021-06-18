VW ID.4 AWD Pro to reach dealers in Q4 with starting MSRP of $43,675

Volkswagen revealed the new ID.4 AWD electric SUV, bound for dealers in the US in the fourth quarter. With two electric motors, max 295 horsepower and an estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds for the AWD Pro model, the ID.4 AWD offers performance and all-weather traction with a starting MSRP of $43,675.

The ID.4 AWD combines the permanent magnet synchronous electric motor on the rear axle of the standard ID.4 with a new asynchronous electric motor on the front axle; unlike a traditional all-wheel-drive system, there are no mechanical links between the axles.





The rear unit generates a maximum output of 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque, while the front unit has a maximum output of 107 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque. Together, the system has a maximum output of 295 horsepower. Each motor connects to the wheels through a differential and a single-speed gearbox.

The rear motor handles standard driving situations, leaving the front motor to engage only as needed, such as when the ID.4 senses wheelspin at any corner. The motors can react faster than any combustion engine—within a few hundredths of a second—so that the driver never notices the changes.

Both motors are linked to the rest of the vehicle through the Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which balances performance and battery efficiency. As in the rear-wheel-drive ID.4, the Vehicle Dynamics Manager works closely together with the Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and controls when the front-axle motor should engage. It also handles the XDS+ brake-based differential to optimize handling when cornering at speed: it gently brakes the wheels on the inside of the bend, thus turning the car slightly into the radius as required.

Drivers can decide themselves how comfortable or sporty they want the ID.4 AWD to be with the Driving Mode Selection. This influences the steering weight, electric drive motors and offers a choice of five modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Custom and Traction.

Eco mode is designed for efficient driving. Comfort mode ensures high driving comfort, Sport adds a dash of excitement by leaving the front motor engaged, and Custom allows a driver to blend between Comfort and Sport. Traction mode is intended specifically for driving on loose or slippery surfaces and features permanent all-wheel drive up to speeds of around 12 mph.

The ID.4 AWD Pro can reach 60 mph from a standstill in an estimated 5.7 seconds. Towing capacity rises to 2,700 pounds when using a braked trailer, over the rear-wheel-drive 1st Edition model’s 2,200 pounds. The ID.4 AWD comes with a standard tow hitch and electrically heated windshield. All other features of the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 carry over to the AWD model, including its 82 kWh battery pack, spacious interior and IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technologies.

All ID.4 models can also receive over-the-air software updates to add functionality in the future. The EPA-estimated range is 249 miles for the AWD Pro and 240 miles for the AWD Pro S (Statement).

The ID.4 AWD comes in two trims. The starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $43,675 for the ID.4 AWD Pro is currently the lowest starting MSRP for an all-wheel-drive battery-electric vehicle in the United States. The ID.4 AWD Pro S starts at a MSRP of $48,175. The optional Gradient package (available on the AWD Pro S) adds 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and further design differentiators. Destination for all ID.4 models is $1,195.

All ID.4 models are eligible for a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500, and include three years of unlimited public DC fast charging on the Electrify America network at no additional cost. Reservations for the ID.4 AWD can be made at vw.com/id4.