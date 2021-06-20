ENEOS and Ample to launch EV battery swapping service in Japan
20 June 2021
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. and Ample, Inc., a US-based startup in which ENEOS has invested in, are collaborating to launch an EV battery swapping service in Japan. Through this partnership, both companies aim to develop an energy delivery service for EVs (in the form of battery swapping) that is quick, convenient, and at a low cost, just like supplying gasoline.
Photo of the swapping station
More specifically, in order to launch an EV battery swapping service that utilizes Ample’s fully-automated robotic battery swapping technology, ENEOS plans to conduct an initial project involving several passenger and last-mile delivery companies within the fiscal year ending in March 2022 in Japan.
Further, to support the growth of renewable energy, ENEOS will also study using the swapping station as a large stationary battery, which will contribute to the optimization of energy utilization and the ability to use the batteries as an emergency power source.
EV battery swapping in process
Ample aims to promote the spread of EVs by reducing the time loss (time required for charging) and the implementation cost (capital expenditure for the charging infrastructure) associated with electrification of vehicles. Ample currently provides an energy delivery service utilizing its battery swapping technology to transportation companies in the United States and plans to start deploying internationally later within 2021.
This of course potentially introduces yet another new form of EV Anxiety.
You buy a new car with a very expensive new battery.
At your first recharge, you kiss it goodbye, and enter a rotation of other people's used batteries.
At some point you risk ending up with a worthless low AH counterfeit, due either to a crooked car owner or a crooked station operator.
Posted by: Bob Niland | 20 June 2021 at 06:05 AM
This could work for the electric shuttle aircraft
https://www.volocopter.com/solutions/voloconnect/
Posted by: SJC | 20 June 2021 at 09:55 AM
I would bet against this for the light duty vehicle market. It was tried and failed in Israel a while ago. Batteries and regular recharging will work for almost all delivery services and most other light duty vehicles. Faster charging batteries are under development. Also, this requires a significant buy-in from a major vehicle producer. Not going to happen would be my opinion.
Posted by: sd | 20 June 2021 at 11:08 AM