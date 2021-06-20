ENEOS and Ample to launch EV battery swapping service in Japan

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. and Ample, Inc., a US-based startup in which ENEOS has invested in, are collaborating to launch an EV battery swapping service in Japan. Through this partnership, both companies aim to develop an energy delivery service for EVs (in the form of battery swapping) that is quick, convenient, and at a low cost, just like supplying gasoline.





Photo of the swapping station

More specifically, in order to launch an EV battery swapping service that utilizes Ample’s fully-automated robotic battery swapping technology, ENEOS plans to conduct an initial project involving several passenger and last-mile delivery companies within the fiscal year ending in March 2022 in Japan.

Further, to support the growth of renewable energy, ENEOS will also study using the swapping station as a large stationary battery, which will contribute to the optimization of energy utilization and the ability to use the batteries as an emergency power source.





EV battery swapping in process

Ample aims to promote the spread of EVs by reducing the time loss (time required for charging) and the implementation cost (capital expenditure for the charging infrastructure) associated with electrification of vehicles. Ample currently provides an energy delivery service utilizing its battery swapping technology to transportation companies in the United States and plans to start deploying internationally later within 2021.