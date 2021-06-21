BrightDrop joins University of Washington’s Urban Freight Lab, startups to launch sustainable last-mile delivery hub in Seattle

GM’s BrightDrop (earlier post) is collaborating with the University of Washington’s Urban Freight Lab (UFL), The City of Seattle, and tech and delivery companies, AxleHire, Coaster Cycles and REEF, to launch one of the nation’s first zero operating-emissions, last-mile neighborhood delivery hubs.

The delivery hub in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood is a pilot program using zero operating-emissions technology to test new vehicles, delivery models and other technologies to help accelerate the development and deployment of sustainable last-mile solutions.

The pilot will run through mid-summer and is designed to enhance urban last-mile goods and service delivery by improving access while reducing emissions.

These technologies are critical to the City of Seattle meeting the goals outlined in its Transportation Electrification Blueprint, including transitioning 30 percent of goods delivery to zero emissions by 2030.





BrightDrop’s propulsion-assisted electric pallets, or EP1s, are designed to easily move goods over short distances, enabling zero operating-emissions last-mile goods delivery while reducing package touch points, costs and physical strain on the labor force. (Photo by Urban Freight Lab)

The neighborhood delivery hub includes: