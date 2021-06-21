Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ROSATOM, Metalloinvest and Air Liquide to evaluate joint project in low-carbon hydrogen production for DRI
Aemetis selects Worley to provide engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ renewable jet and diesel production plant

CATL-SC officially launches operation of phase 1 of $4.7B Yibin traction battery production project

21 June 2021

The first phase of the traction battery production project of Sichuan Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL-SC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, is now in operation. Since September 2019, CATL and the city government of Yibin have successively signed contracts for the CATL-SC traction battery phase I to phase VI projects, with a total investment of more than RMB 30 billion (US$4.7 billion) and an area of about 3,000 acres (about 1,214 hectares).

33EFF322-0F20-4C6F-BD13-3548E2E0EEC8

The Yibin production base is an important part of CATL’s global layout, and it is being developed to become CATL’s most important traction battery production base with strategic significance in Southwest China. Featuring higher efficiency, the Yibin production base will deliver supporting services to OEM partners not only in China, but also around the world. CATL-SC is heading on the global stage.

—Dr. Robin Zeng, chairman of CATL

Yibin has a great foundation for building a transportation network, which will greatly improve the logistics efficiency and help to deliver traction batteries from the Yibin production base to the vehicle production lines in Chengdu or Chongqing within only three hours.

The rich water resources in Yibin can also satisfy the company’s carbon-emission reduction requirements in manufacturing, eventually helping to achieve carbon-neutrality throughout the life cycle of traction batteries.

The launch of the first phase of the CATL-SC traction battery production base project marks CATL achieving another key milestone in developing CATL-SC as a world-class traction battery research and development and production base, and unveils a new stage of the effective coordinated development of Yibin’s new energy automobile industry and traction battery industry.

—Liu Zhongbo, secretary of the Yibin Municipal Party Committee

Posted on 21 June 2021 in Batteries, China, Manufacturing | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)