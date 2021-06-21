CATL-SC officially launches operation of phase 1 of $4.7B Yibin traction battery production project

The first phase of the traction battery production project of Sichuan Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL-SC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, is now in operation. Since September 2019, CATL and the city government of Yibin have successively signed contracts for the CATL-SC traction battery phase I to phase VI projects, with a total investment of more than RMB 30 billion (US$4.7 billion) and an area of about 3,000 acres (about 1,214 hectares).





The Yibin production base is an important part of CATL’s global layout, and it is being developed to become CATL’s most important traction battery production base with strategic significance in Southwest China. Featuring higher efficiency, the Yibin production base will deliver supporting services to OEM partners not only in China, but also around the world. CATL-SC is heading on the global stage. —Dr. Robin Zeng, chairman of CATL

Yibin has a great foundation for building a transportation network, which will greatly improve the logistics efficiency and help to deliver traction batteries from the Yibin production base to the vehicle production lines in Chengdu or Chongqing within only three hours.

The rich water resources in Yibin can also satisfy the company’s carbon-emission reduction requirements in manufacturing, eventually helping to achieve carbon-neutrality throughout the life cycle of traction batteries.