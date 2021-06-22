Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toyota Research Institute reaches new technical milestones in robotics
Zaragoza orders 68 Irizar e-mobility electric buses

Canada launches $1.5B Clean Fuels Fund with call for proposals

22 June 2021

Canada has launched the $1.5-billion Clean Fuels Fund with a call for proposals for projects that increase Canada’s capacity to produce clean fuels. Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, made the announcement during the World Hydrogen Technologies Convention hosted by the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association and supported by the International Association for Hydrogen Energy.

Introduced in the strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, and reaffirmed in Budget 2021, the fund grows the domestic clean fuels market, supports the implementation of the Clean Fuels Standard and delivers on early actions outlined in the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada.

The fund supports building new or expanding existing clean fuel production facilities, including hydrogen, renewable diesel, synthetic fuels, renewable natural gas and sustainable aviation fuel. It also supports feasibility and front-end engineering and design studies.

It will also establish biomass supply chains to improve logistics for the collection, supply and distribution of biomass materials, such as forest residues, municipal solid waste and agriculture crop residues, as well as the development of essential codes and standards. These investments benefit farmers, grain handlers, forest harvest operators, saw mills and municipal waste services by opening up new opportunities for both traditional feedstock products, such as canola and forest feedstock, as well as new value streams from agriculture, forest and municipal.

The call for proposals for projects to increase domestic clean fuel production capacity is open until 29 September 2021. Natural Resources Canada will provide funding through conditionally repayable contribution agreements of up to 30% of the total eligible project costs, to a maximum of $150 million, per project.

Posted on 22 June 2021 in Biomass, Canada, Fuels, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)