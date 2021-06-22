Zaragoza orders 68 Irizar e-mobility electric buses

The Zaragoza, Spain City Council is ordering 68 Irizar e-mobility electric buses—51 12-meter units and 17 articulated. These buses will be progressively incorporated into the service from the last half of next year and will be operated by Avanza. This is the largest electric bus project to date for Irizar e-mobility.





Zaragosa is opting for the ie tram model. This vehicle will be tested throughout the city over the next 3 weeks and will serve different lines with the capacity to operate with double buses.

The Government of Zaragoza recently made the decision that all urban buses that, from now on, are incorporated into the service in Zaragoza, must be electric. Zaragoza thus doubles its commitment to becoming a climate neutral city. Currently the city has 4 zero-emission buses and 111 hybrid units. The rest, up to 352, are diesel.

Replacing each diesel bus with an electric one means a saving of 1,700 tons of CO 2 emitted over its useful life. It is estimated that, when the entire fleet is replaced by electric vehicles, Zaragoza will save more than 621,000 tons of CO 2 emissions.

The transition to an electric fleet is aligned with the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan within the Next Generation EU Plan, which is expected to receive European funding, which places Zaragoza in a good position when it comes to receiving aid in future calls. The choice of a European company for the supply of these buses is decisive to qualify, with greater guarantees, for this European economic aid.

The Irizar ie tram is a 100% electric zero-emission bus with aesthetic tram attributes that combines the large capacity, ease of access and interior circulation of a tram with the flexibility of an urban bus. This model is developed in versions from 12 m to 18 m articulated, with a maximum capacity of 145 people. Its Lithium-ion batteries are developed and manufactured by Irizar.