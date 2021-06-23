Audi to phase out production of combustion engines by 2033

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
23 June 2021

As part of its strategic realignment, Audi is accelerating the transition to e-mobility. The manufacturer will be gradually phasing out the production of internal combustion engines until 2033. Production of Audi’s final completely newly developed combustion engine model will start in just four years. Beginning in 2026, the brand will only release new models onto the global market that are powered purely by electricity.

Audi aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Through our innovative strength, we offer individuals sustainable and carbon-neutral mobility options. I don’t believe in the success of bans. I believe in the success of technology and innovation.

—Audi CEO Markus Duesmann

The exact timing of the combustion engine’s discontinuation at Audi will ultimately be decided by customers and legislation. The company expects to see continued demand in China beyond 2033, which is why there could be a supply of vehicles there with combustion engines manufactured locally. At the same time, Audi will significantly expand its range of all-electric models.

With the new e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron models, Audi is already launching more electric cars than models with combustion engines this year. By 2025, the brand aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup.

The expansion of a widespread charging infrastructure and renewable energy sources is also crucial for the ramp-up of e-mobility and its acceptance by society. Audi is actively involved in both areas. For example, just a few weeks ago the company from Ingolstadt unveiled the Audi charging hub pilot project as its own premium charging solution with a reservation system and lounge. On top of that, the carmaker has partnered with energy suppliers to promote the expansion of renewable energy sources.

Audi will invest in the development of the combustion engine right up to its final discontinuation, further improving existing generations to achieve greater efficiency with major customer benefits.

Audi’s last internal combustion engine will be the best we’ve ever built.

—Markus Duesmann

