Exro to partner with Linamar to develop advanced eAxle with Coil Driver intelligent coil switching

Smart power electronics company Exro Technologies and Linamar, a tier one supplier, have agreed to develop develop an advanced eAxle for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles utilizing Exro’s Coil Driver technology to improve cost and performance of Linamar’s eAxle product line. (Earlier post.) Coil Driver is a next-generation controller that expands the capabilities of electric motors by enabling multiple dynamic profiles in operation.

Most electric vehicles use technology through two or more motors and gearboxes to get the range of power required; one motor is configured to deliver low-end torque and another motor is configured for high-end speeds, Exro notes. While Exro did not invent coil switching technology, it has solved how to apply the technology to allow motors to maintain even torque and power production regardless of the operational challenge.

Coil Driver, which replaces classic inverters, can calculate the system’s demands for torque or speed, and seamlessly switch the configuration to match the desired output in real time to optimize the power train electronically—extending operating ranges, and increasing operational efficiencies. A single motor can repeatedly change configurations on-the-fly and under demand to deliver optimal performance at low speed as well as at high speed.





Standard electric vehicle configuration output compared to the same electric vehicle with Exro Coil Driver technology. Results have not been independently verified. Metrics are specific to the application and may differ in other applications. Source: Exro

Initial demonstration of this technology will utilize Linamar’s Medium-Duty eAxle product. In the initial phase of development, Exro will supply Coil Driver development samples and optimized electric motors for integration in eAxle program testing. Linamar will supply and integrate the remaining critical elements of the eAxle system, including the gear box assembly, for lab and on-road testing.

Completed testing and validation of prototypes is planned for the second quarter of 2022. Following successful testing of the eAxle program, Exro and Linamar will promote the technology to the market with the intention of commercializing the Coil Driver eAxle into series production.

Exro came to us with a unique solution for our electric drive program that we believe is a step in the right direction for accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. This integrated design can pave the way for cost-effective and high performing electric propulsion systems that are essential to scale the transition to electric mobility. —Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz