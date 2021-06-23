Oshkosh selects Spartanburg, S.C. to build next-generation USPS delivery fleet

Oshkosh Defense has selected Spartanburg, South Carolina to be the home of its efforts to build the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) for the US Postal Service. (Earlier post.) The NGDV is the USPS’ first large-scale fleet procurement in three decades.

Oshkosh Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, will open a dedicated facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina where it will build the United States Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The Company expects to hire more than 1,000 local team members at the Spartanburg facility, and on-site supply chain partners are expected to have additional hiring needs.

The USPS selected Oshkosh Defense for the multi-billion-dollar NGDV contract in February 2021 at the end of a competitive process that began in 2015. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract provides for the delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over a period of 10 years. These vehicles will replace the existing fleet of delivery vehicles, many of which have been in service for more than 30 years.

Oshkosh will provide a modern fleet of both zero-emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with the option of producing any combination of models.

Oshkosh Defense plans to repurpose an expansive warehouse facility in Spartanburg with the innovative features needed to accommodate a large-scale manufacturing operation that meets the technical requirements of producing vehicles for the USPS. Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin summer 2023.