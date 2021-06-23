Proterra and Miami-Dade County announce major EV technology project for fleet electrification; 42 more electric buses, 75 chargers

Proterra Inc and Miami-Dade County announced a major fleet electrification project with the County acquiring 42 Proterra ZX5+ electric transit buses, featuring a total of 19 MWh of battery storage capacity, along with plans to install 75 Proterra chargers across three bus depots. The first electric buses are slated to be delivered in 2022.

This announcement brings the County’s total to 75 electric transit buses from Proterra, one of the largest fleets of 40-foot electric transit buses in the United States. At nine megawatts of power, the project is also one of the largest fleet charging installations in North America.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra’s electric transit buses are equipped with the company’s battery technology systems. With more than 600 vehicles on the road today, the company’s battery systems have been proven over 20 million service miles driven and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify delivery vehicles, construction equipment, school buses, coach buses, and more.

In addition to the Company’s Proterra Transit and Proterra Powered business units, Proterra Energy offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets through charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.