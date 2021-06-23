Sakuu awarded three patents supporting printing solid-state batteries

Solid-state battery technology developer Sakuu Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.) recently announced the approval of three patents: a hybrid solid-state cell with a sealed anode structure; an additive manufacturing system with the ability to create an active device such as a micro-reactor or solid-state battery; and an electrophotographic multi-material 3D printer.

Sakuu has been working on creating the optimal solid-state battery via 3D printing for use in e-mobility and other applications. The first new patent is for a monolithic ceramic electrochemical cell housing an anode and cathode receptive space, alongside a separator between the two—allowing for higher charging rates without the risk to safety posed by lithium-ion batteries.

This is in addition to two previous battery patents—integrated cell stack battery and monolithic solid-state battery—which were granted back in 2020. Collectively these structures enable increased energy density for solid-state batteries, without compromising stability and lifespan.

The second patent for a three-dimensional AM system allows for patterned single layers to be easily assembled into a three-dimensional active device onto an assembly plate. 3D printing has the potential to produce three-dimensional devices with more efficient use of materials and reduced weight on the finished device. This patent includes a carrier substrate which allows for single layers to be built separately and then dispensed on a stack on the assembly plate.

The final patent, an electrophotographic three-dimensional printer system, can be used to create a 3D part derived from a composite toner material.

Electrophotography is known for being capable of rapidly printing large areas of thin layers with very high precision—ideal for applications such as printing solid state batteries and other active devices. This new patent allows for the use of multiple engineering materials, such as ceramic, metal and polymer materials, which electrophotography was previously unable to employ.

The KeraCel solid-state battery is the first application and product of Sakuu’s platform. Sakuu projects that the KeraCel SSBs will have the same capacity as existing lithium-ion batteries yet will be half the size and almost a third lighter.