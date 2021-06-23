VivoPower to collaborate with Toyota Australia to electrify Land Cruiser 70 Series

VivoPower International has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Limited to create a program for the electrification of Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles using conversion kits designed and manufactured by VivoPower’s wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V.

The binding LOI sets out the terms for the purchase of preliminary goods and services and the basis upon which a Master Services Agreement (MSA) is expected to be finalized to govern an electric vehicle conversion partnership between VivoPower and Toyota Australia. Final terms of the MSA are under negotiation, but upon completion, it is intended that VivoPower would become Toyota Australia’s exclusive partner for Land Cruiser 70 electrification for a period of five years, with a further two-year option (seven years in total).

We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with Toyota Motor Company Australia, part of the world’s largest original equipment manufacturer on the electrification of their Land Cruiser vehicles with our Tembo conversion kits. The Land Cruiser is the vehicle of choice worldwide for mining and other ruggedized industries. This partnership with Toyota Australia is a testament to the outstanding potential of Tembo’s technology to decarbonize transportation in some of the world’s toughest and hardest to decarbonize industries. More importantly, it is a tremendous opportunity for us to work directly with Toyota Australia to optimize the Tembo product and deliver it to more customers around the world, helping them to achieve their net zero carbon objectives in the process. —Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower

While the MSA is still to be finalized, the LOI is a binding agreement between VivoPower and Toyota Australia to begin collaboration on Land Cruiser electrification efforts. VivoPower and Toyota Australia intend to finalize the MSA as soon as practicable.

For the Electric Cruiser, the diesel engine and gearbox are replaced with an electric motor fitted with a newly designed Tembo 1:3 reduction gearbox. The 110/65 kW motor offers 250 N·m torque, regulated by the EVCU for a smooth and predictable ride. With permanent 4WD and a central differential the power goes to both front and rear wheels.

The Land Cruiser 70 Series (J70), in production since 1984, is the off-road model of the Land Cruiser lineup, and is exceptionally popular in Australia.