GM and Shell to offer renewable energy solutions to US homeowners, EV owners and suppliers; Texas first

General Motors and Shell, through its wholly owned subsidiary MP2 Energy, LLC, are collaborating to provide comprehensive energy solutions programs to GM’s customers and supply chain partners, including fixed-rate home energy plans backed by 100% renewable energy resources.

This program is currently available for eligible owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in Texas. Coming this summer, owners of electric vehicles from GM brands will have the opportunity to select home energy plans that include the option for free overnight hours (from midnight to 5 a.m.) of EV charging.

This month, the companies will also begin providing GM suppliers access to a tailored suite of renewable energy products to assist in setting and achieving their individual emissions-reduction goals. Employees of participating GM suppliers will be eligible for the home energy plans mentioned above.

Both GM and Shell have recently announced ambitious goals to address emissions.

GM plans to be carbon neutral in global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to science-based targets that align with the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement.

Shell’s target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society's progress in achieving the goals of the UN Paris Agreement on climate change. This target includes emissions not only from the energy Shell produces and processes, but also from all the energy products it sells to its customers.