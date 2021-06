Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group & ANRA Technologies partner to develop advanced air mobility air traffic operating environment

The Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group is partnering with ANRA Technologies—a leading international provider of end-to-end drone operations and traffic management solutions for unmanned system operators and airspace managers—to begin developing the operating environment for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry.

This is the first in a series of air traffic management partnerships Hyundai plans to establish in the development of an industry consortium building the AAM operating ecosystem.

As an emerging mobility solution, it is critical diverse parties work together to co-create the AAM ecosystem, including its necessary digital and physical infrastructure. ANRA brings a unique background of operational history in the drone services sector that will help define the operating environment for all AAM vehicles. —Pamela Cohn, chief operating officer, Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group

As part of the partnership, ANRA will provide strategic insight on Hyundai’s concept of operations (ConOps) for AAM airspace management and ground mobility integration. The two companies will also identify research opportunities to help inform regulatory decisions and advance infrastructure projects.

ANRA’s SmartSkies family of airspace management solutions have been proven worldwide and provide the critical support required for complex AAM operations at scale. We take a long-term view in everything we do as a company and are looking forward to integrating our advanced technologies with the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group’s AAM ecosystem and sharing our knowledge and experience to ensure the success of our partnership and help move our industry safely forward. —Amit Ganjoo, founder and CEO, ANRA Technologies

SmartSkies allows operators to obtain approval for flight within controlled or sensitive airspace using a simple mobile application or web portal. It provides real-time, automated processing of airspace authorizations based on criteria set by stakeholders such as Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) or regulators.

ANRA’s intelligent app checks the airspace for any dynamic and static conflicts, and if none exist, airspace authorization is automatically granted unless further coordination is required, whereupon the pilot receives an alert. Further coordination requests are routed to the relevant stakeholders, allowing multiple levels of coordination that can include airspace controlled by different agencies.

AAM aircraft operators require airspace management support to ensure safe and compliant operations at scale and conform to national and international regulatory requirements.

SmartSkies microservices architecture enables AAM airspace management for urban air mobility aircraft to scale and adapt to any region in the world. The comprehensive platform includes mission planning, strategic deconfliction, tracking and monitoring, constraints management, authorization, and registration.

Today, SmartSkies is the only airspace solution providing commercial AAM services for both NASA and European Union/EASA AAM initiatives.