Wärtsilä and Global Energy Ventures to cooperate on propulsion solutions for hydrogen vessel
25 June 2021
The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Global Energy Ventures (GEV) of Australia, a company specialized in delivering compressed shipping solutions for transporting energy to regional markets. The two companies will cooperate on the inclusion of Wärtsilä propulsion systems in GEV’s compressed hydrogen (C-H2) ships. (Earlier post.) The MOU was signed in Sydney, Australia.
Wärtsilä will collaborate with GEV to assess propulsion systems for GEV’s new 430-ton C-H2 vessel. © Global Energy Ventures (GEV)
The cooperation aims at advancing GEV’s Approval in Principle (AiP) application for its new 430-ton C-H2 vessel. It is also intended to demonstrate the availability of a highly efficient, low-emissions propulsion system for the vessel.
This project is an important steppingstone along the journey towards a decarbonized maritime industry, something that Wärtsilä is fully committed to supporting. We are actively developing propulsion alternatives that can utilize future carbon-neutral fuels, raise efficiency levels, and which significantly improve environmental performance. This agreement with GEV is fully in line with our own ambitions.—Petteri Saares, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power
Compression delivers a proven, simple, and efficient method for transporting green hydrogen. It is a preferred solution for marine hydrogen transport but is often overlooked due to its lower volumetric energy density. The parties to the agreement believe that the C-H2 project will eliminate the technical barriers and deliver a solution which is superior to other transport alternatives.
