Wärtsilä and Global Energy Ventures to cooperate on propulsion solutions for hydrogen vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Global Energy Ventures (GEV) of Australia, a company specialized in delivering compressed shipping solutions for transporting energy to regional markets. The two companies will cooperate on the inclusion of Wärtsilä propulsion systems in GEV’s compressed hydrogen (C-H 2 ) ships. (Earlier post.) The MOU was signed in Sydney, Australia.





Wärtsilä will collaborate with GEV to assess propulsion systems for GEV’s new 430-ton C-H2 vessel. © Global Energy Ventures (GEV)

The cooperation aims at advancing GEV’s Approval in Principle (AiP) application for its new 430-ton C-H 2 vessel. It is also intended to demonstrate the availability of a highly efficient, low-emissions propulsion system for the vessel.

This project is an important steppingstone along the journey towards a decarbonized maritime industry, something that Wärtsilä is fully committed to supporting. We are actively developing propulsion alternatives that can utilize future carbon-neutral fuels, raise efficiency levels, and which significantly improve environmental performance. This agreement with GEV is fully in line with our own ambitions. —Petteri Saares, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power