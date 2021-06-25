Kelley Blue Book: average new-vehicle prices in US up 5.4% in May y-o-y; average EV price down 10.8%
25 June 2021
The estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $41,263 in May 2021, according to the analysts at Kelley Blue Book. New-vehicle prices increased $2,125 (up 5.4%) from May 2020, while increasing $493 (up 1.2%) from April 2021.
Despite a large gap in average transaction prices for luxury and non-luxury segments in May 2021, non-luxury vehicles had a larger year-over-year price increase at 4.9% (up $1,805), while luxury vehicles climbed 2.9%, or $1,597, from this time last year.
Standard full-size SUVs and pickup trucks contributed to the growth among non-luxury segments. The third and fourth highest-priced models within the segment include the GMC Yukon XL ($79,695) and Yukon ($77,031), both priced substantially above the industry and segment average.
However, as one of two segment outliers, the other being high-performance cars, the average price for EVs dropped 10.8% from May 2020 to May 2021, from $58,863 down to $52,486. On a month-to-month basis, the average EV price in May 2021 rose 1.9% from $51,518 in April 2021.
|Segment
|May 2021 Avg Price*
|April 2021 Avg Price*
|May 2020 Avg Price*
|% Δ April 2021 to May 2021
|% Δ May 2020 to May 2021
|Compact Car
|$23,403
|$22,796
|$22,395
|2.70%
|4.50%
|Compact SUV/Crossover
|$31,580
|$31,034
|$30,148
|1.80%
|4.70%
|Electric Vehicle
|$52,486
|$51,518
|$58,863
|1.90%
|-10.80%
|Entry-level Luxury Car
|$47,548
|$47,426
|$44,707
|0.30%
|6.40%
|Full-size Car
|$40,774
|$39,898
|$38,315
|2.20%
|6.40%
|Full-size Pickup Truck
|$56,200
|$55,727
|$52,274
|0.80%
|7.50%
|Full-size SUV/Crossover
|$68,970
|$68,386
|$62,647
|0.90%
|10.10%
|High Performance Car
|$95,797
|$94,826
|$110,326
|1.00%
|-13.20%
|High-end Luxury Car
|$105,124
|$101,362
|$102,912
|3.70%
|2.10%
|Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car
|$30,875
|$30,159
|$28,230
|2.40%
|9.40%
|Luxury Car
|$68,746
|$68,244
|$63,147
|0.70%
|8.90%
|Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover
|$48,111
|$47,762
|$46,305
|0.70%
|3.90%
|Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover
|$98,209
|$97,845
|$88,950
|0.40%
|10.40%
|Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover
|$65,024
|$63,265
|$61,073
|2.80%
|6.50%
|Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover
|$42,064
|$40,686
|$39,176
|3.40%
|7.40%
|Mid-size Car
|$29,513
|$28,769
|$27,198
|2.60%
|8.50%
|Mid-size Pickup Truck
|$40,291
|$39,244
|$37,370
|2.70%
|7.80%
|Mid-size SUV/Crossover
|$43,095
|$42,290
|$40,535
|1.90%
|6.30%
|Minivan
|$42,105
|$41,142
|$36,471
|2.30%
|15.40%
|Sports Car
|$42,173
|$41,667
|$39,248
|1.20%
|7.50%
|Subcompact Car
|$20,004
|$19,295
|$18,592
|3.70%
|7.60%
|Subcompact SUV/Crossover
|$27,351
|$27,018
|$25,280
|1.20%
|8.20%
|Van
|$41,802
|$41,408
|$40,371
|1.00%
|3.50%
|Industry
|$41,263
|$40,770
|$39,138
|1.21%
|5.43%
|*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives
