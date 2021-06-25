Kelley Blue Book: average new-vehicle prices in US up 5.4% in May y-o-y; average EV price down 10.8%

The estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $41,263 in May 2021, according to the analysts at Kelley Blue Book. New-vehicle prices increased $2,125 (up 5.4%) from May 2020, while increasing $493 (up 1.2%) from April 2021.

Despite a large gap in average transaction prices for luxury and non-luxury segments in May 2021, non-luxury vehicles had a larger year-over-year price increase at 4.9% (up $1,805), while luxury vehicles climbed 2.9%, or $1,597, from this time last year.

Standard full-size SUVs and pickup trucks contributed to the growth among non-luxury segments. The third and fourth highest-priced models within the segment include the GMC Yukon XL ($79,695) and Yukon ($77,031), both priced substantially above the industry and segment average.

However, as one of two segment outliers, the other being high-performance cars, the average price for EVs dropped 10.8% from May 2020 to May 2021, from $58,863 down to $52,486. On a month-to-month basis, the average EV price in May 2021 rose 1.9% from $51,518 in April 2021.