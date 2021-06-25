Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New California program awards 21 communities, tribes $20M to launch shared, zero-emission mobility projects
Hamburg VHH orders 20 more MAN Lion’s City E electric buses

Kelley Blue Book: average new-vehicle prices in US up 5.4% in May y-o-y; average EV price down 10.8%

25 June 2021

The estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $41,263 in May 2021, according to the analysts at Kelley Blue Book. New-vehicle prices increased $2,125 (up 5.4%) from May 2020, while increasing $493 (up 1.2%) from April 2021.

Despite a large gap in average transaction prices for luxury and non-luxury segments in May 2021, non-luxury vehicles had a larger year-over-year price increase at 4.9% (up $1,805), while luxury vehicles climbed 2.9%, or $1,597, from this time last year.

Standard full-size SUVs and pickup trucks contributed to the growth among non-luxury segments. The third and fourth highest-priced models within the segment include the GMC Yukon XL ($79,695) and Yukon ($77,031), both priced substantially above the industry and segment average.

However, as one of two segment outliers, the other being high-performance cars, the average price for EVs dropped 10.8% from May 2020 to May 2021, from $58,863 down to $52,486. On a month-to-month basis, the average EV price in May 2021 rose 1.9% from $51,518 in April 2021.

Segment May 2021 Avg Price* April 2021 Avg Price* May 2020 Avg Price* % Δ April 2021 to May 2021 % Δ May 2020 to May 2021
Compact Car $23,403 $22,796 $22,395 2.70% 4.50%
Compact SUV/Crossover $31,580 $31,034 $30,148 1.80% 4.70%
Electric Vehicle $52,486 $51,518 $58,863 1.90% -10.80%
Entry-level Luxury Car $47,548 $47,426 $44,707 0.30% 6.40%
Full-size Car $40,774 $39,898 $38,315 2.20% 6.40%
Full-size Pickup Truck $56,200 $55,727 $52,274 0.80% 7.50%
Full-size SUV/Crossover $68,970 $68,386 $62,647 0.90% 10.10%
High Performance Car $95,797 $94,826 $110,326 1.00% -13.20%
High-end Luxury Car $105,124 $101,362 $102,912 3.70% 2.10%
Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $30,875 $30,159 $28,230 2.40% 9.40%
Luxury Car $68,746 $68,244 $63,147 0.70% 8.90%
Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $48,111 $47,762 $46,305 0.70% 3.90%
Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $98,209 $97,845 $88,950 0.40% 10.40%
Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $65,024 $63,265 $61,073 2.80% 6.50%
Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover $42,064 $40,686 $39,176 3.40% 7.40%
Mid-size Car $29,513 $28,769 $27,198 2.60% 8.50%
Mid-size Pickup Truck $40,291 $39,244 $37,370 2.70% 7.80%
Mid-size SUV/Crossover $43,095 $42,290 $40,535 1.90% 6.30%
Minivan $42,105 $41,142 $36,471 2.30% 15.40%
Sports Car $42,173 $41,667 $39,248 1.20% 7.50%
Subcompact Car $20,004 $19,295 $18,592 3.70% 7.60%
Subcompact SUV/Crossover $27,351 $27,018 $25,280 1.20% 8.20%
Van $41,802 $41,408 $40,371 1.00% 3.50%
Industry $41,263 $40,770 $39,138 1.21% 5.43%
*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

Posted on 25 June 2021 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)