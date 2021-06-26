Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE announces more than $65M in public and private funding to commercialize promising energy technologies
Renault Group, STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics

Arkema launches new renewable PVDF range from crude tall oil for Li-ion batteries

26 June 2021

Arkema has launched its new sustainable Kynar PVDF range. These new grades will claim 100% renewable attributed carbon derived from crude tall oil (CTO) bio-feedstock, according to a mass-balance approach.

Kynar CTO PVDF grades using the mass balance approach under the ISCC+ certification process will be produced first in Arkema’s Pierre-Bénite plant in France for its European customers, focusing initially on grades specifically targeted for the lithium-ion battery market.

Kynar CTO grades will be offered as functionally identical alternatives to Arkema’s flagship binder grades, Kynar HSV900 and Kynar HSV1810.

This patent-pending technology allows a climate change impact reduction of almost 20% of the Kynar PVDF binder (expressed in kg eq. CO2/kg, according to the ISO14040 standard) while reducing dependence on upstream crude oil consumption. The crude tall oil used in upstream feedstock production is a residue of the Kraft process of wood pulp manufacture.

The new Kynar CTO grades are certified to be compliant with responsible forestry standards. They do not result in deforestation, and there is no direct competition with food crops.

Arkema has been a leader in advanced bio-circular polymers for many years. Now, we are taking a huge step forward to make fluoropolymer grades using bio-sourced carbon only. It’s a remarkable innovation that we proudly share with our customers across the world. There is a real demand for more sustainable solutions and we are happy to play a leading role.

—Anthony Bonnet, Global R&D Director for Fluoropolymers

In a second phase, the production of this range of sustainable PVDF grades will be extended to each of Arkema’s global PVDF manufacturing sites and will be made available to all traditional PVDF markets and applications.

Furthermore, Arkema has already announced a project in the United States to produce PVDF grades using fluorine derived as a co-product from the agrochemical industry, thus requiring no dedicated fluorspar mining. These grades are expected to be commercialized by mid-2022.

PVDF is the second largest fluoropolymer sector after polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and is used as a binder in the production of electrodes for lithium-ion and lithium metal polymer batteries and as a separator coating. The sector has benefitted from strong growth in electric vehicle (EV) demand, notes market intelligence firm Roskill.

World production capacity for PVDF is dominated by China. Leading global producers include Arkema and Solvay, which both have facilities in China, Europe and the US.

Posted on 26 June 2021 in Batteries, Biomass, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)