Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
International team develops strategy for higher-loading single atom catalysts
DOE announces more than $65M in public and private funding to commercialize promising energy technologies

Denmark awards €11M to dynamic green ammonia plant project by Skovgaard Invest, Vestas, and Haldor Topsoe

26 June 2021

The Danish Energy Agency’s Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) has awarded 81 million DKK (app. €11 million) to the green ammonia project managed by the three partners Skovgaard Invest, Vestas, and Haldor Topsoe. The project aims at building a 10 MW green ammonia plant directly coupled to local wind and solar power generation.

The green ammonia plant will be the first dynamic green ammonia plant. The dynamic approach entails that the clean power from wind turbines and solar panels will be connected directly to the electrolysis unit making it more cost-effective than if involving a battery or hydrogen storage.

The plant is expected to be operational by 2023, making it the first green ammonia plant of its kind.

Topsoe will design the plant’s dynamic ammonia technology to secure optimal production and adapt to the inherent fluctuations in power output from wind turbines and solar panels. The ammonia plant will interface to a green hydrogen solution developed by Vestas, integrating electrolysis with wind and solar in one smart control system. In addition, the renewable energy generation will be connected directly to the national grid so surplus power can be sold to the grid.

The partnership will jointly invest in the project.

The plant will produce more than 5,000 tons of green ammonia annually from renewable power: 12 MW from six existing V80-2.0 MW Vestas wind turbines and 50 MW new solar panels.

Posted on 26 June 2021 in Ammonia, Fuels, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Power-to-Gas, Power-to-Liquids | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)