Denmark awards €11M to dynamic green ammonia plant project by Skovgaard Invest, Vestas, and Haldor Topsoe

The Danish Energy Agency’s Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) has awarded 81 million DKK (app. €11 million) to the green ammonia project managed by the three partners Skovgaard Invest, Vestas, and Haldor Topsoe. The project aims at building a 10 MW green ammonia plant directly coupled to local wind and solar power generation.

The green ammonia plant will be the first dynamic green ammonia plant. The dynamic approach entails that the clean power from wind turbines and solar panels will be connected directly to the electrolysis unit making it more cost-effective than if involving a battery or hydrogen storage.

The plant is expected to be operational by 2023, making it the first green ammonia plant of its kind.

Topsoe will design the plant’s dynamic ammonia technology to secure optimal production and adapt to the inherent fluctuations in power output from wind turbines and solar panels. The ammonia plant will interface to a green hydrogen solution developed by Vestas, integrating electrolysis with wind and solar in one smart control system. In addition, the renewable energy generation will be connected directly to the national grid so surplus power can be sold to the grid.

The partnership will jointly invest in the project.

The plant will produce more than 5,000 tons of green ammonia annually from renewable power: 12 MW from six existing V80-2.0 MW Vestas wind turbines and 50 MW new solar panels.