Renault Group, STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics announced a strategic cooperation on the design, development, manufacturing, and supply to Renault Group of STMicroelectronics’ products and related packaging solutions for the power electronics systems of battery-operated and hybrid vehicles.

These technologies will have significant impacts on electric vehicles’ driving range and charging by reducing power losses and improving efficiency, which will result in lower battery costs, more kilometers per charge, shorter charging time and reduced user-cost.

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics will work together with the objective of improving the power performance of Renault’s Group’s applications for electric and hybrid vehicles, based on STMicroelectronics’ wide bandgap semiconductor technologies and products.

The companies will collaborate on the development of efficient, rightsized, and modular components based on the understanding of Renault Group’s technology needs for Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices, Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors, along with related packages and modules. As Renault’s key innovation partner, STMicroelectronics will benefit from significant volumes guaranteed for the annual usage of these power modules and transistors from 2026-2030.