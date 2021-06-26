DOE announces more than $65M in public and private funding to commercialize promising energy technologies
26 June 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $30 million in federal funding, matched by more than $35 million in private sector funds, for 68 projects that will accelerate the commercialization of promising energy technologies—ranging from clean energy and advanced manufacturing, to building efficiency and next-generation materials.
The awards are facilitated by the DOE Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF). The TCF was created by the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to help catalyze the agency’s research, development, demonstration, and deployment efforts into affordable, market-ready energy solutions, by strengthening partnerships between DOE’s National Labs and American entrepreneurs.
To date, the TCF has funded more than 380 projects by unlocking more than $170 million in funding from more than 300 private sector partners, including automotive manufacturers, energy storage companies, utilities, bioenergy companies, solar providers, and aerospace companies.
To receive a TCF award, National Lab teams must receive a commitment from private sector partners to match at least 50% of the anticipated federal funding.
This year’s selected TCF projects represent 12 DOE National Labs across the nation, supported by partners in 25 states and four countries, including:
- High Performance Critical Rare Earth Free Cerium Gap Magnets for Automotive Applications, $93,500
- Bunting-Dubois (Dubois, Pennsylvania)
- Hot Shot Coanda-Stabilized Free Stream Gas Atomization (Hot CoSA) of Powders of Refractory Multi-Principle Element Alloys (RMPEA) for Extreme Environments, $250,000
- Retech Systems LLC (Buffalo, New York)
Argonne National Laboratory
- A Deep Learning Enabled Fast And Robust Chemistry Solver For Reacting Flow Simulations, $250,000
- Convergent Science Inc. (Madison, Wisconsin)
- Application of Advanced Materials Processing to Enable Direct Production of Fast Reactor Fuel Alloys, $1,000,000
- Oklo Inc. (Sunnyvale, California)
- Capability Enhancements for System-level Thermal Hydraulic Modeling of Lead Fast Reactors, $250,000
- Enhancement of PyARC for Westinghouse Electric Company’s Lead Fast Reactor design and modeling, $450,000
- Westinghouse Electric Company (Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania)
- Fast Thermal Processing Of Ceramic Nanomaterials for Energy Storage Applications, $200,000
- NovaCentrix (Austin, Texas)
- FIVSIM – An Accurate And Efficient Code for the Industrial Simulation of Flow Induced Vibrations, $1,500,000
- Framatome Inc. (Lynchburg, Virginia)
- Highly Efficient Electrocatalysts for Direct Conversion Of CO2 To Chemicals, $250,000
- Beam Suntory, Inc. (Clermont, Kentucky)
- Northern Illinois University (DeKalb, Illinois)
- Multiscale Manufacturing Design Tool Based on Machine Learning Workflow, $250,000
- Sentient Science (West Lafayette, Indiana)
Idaho National Laboratory
- Highly Efficient Low-Thermal-Budget Hydrogen and Chemical Co-Production via an Electrochemical Activation of Propane, $100,000
- MASTERRI: Modeling and Simulation for Targeted Electrical Resilience and Reliability Improvements, $125,000
- New Alloy Anodes for Electrochemical Production of Advanced Materials, $200,000
- Caltrode, Inc. (Tucson, Arizona)
- Wireless Radio Frequency Signal Identification and Protocol Reverse Engineering (WiFIRE), $750,000
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Compact, Portable, Triple-Mode Detector for Identification of Fissionable Materials, $79,599
- RMD, Inc. (Watertown, Massachusetts)
- Porous Transport Electrodes for Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzers, $450,000
- De Nora Tech, LLC (Concord, Ohio)
- NEL Hydrogen (Wallingford, Connecticut)
- Scale-up and Business Aviation Test Flight of DMCO High-Performance Sustainable Aviation Fuel, $1,500,000
- Praj Industries Ltd. (Pune, India)
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Electron Sensing Diagnostics for Increased Reliability of Metal Additive Manufacturing, $130,000
- Enhanced Biomimetic Three-Dimensional Nanoporous Gyroid Membrane for High Efficiency Carbon Dioxide Absorption, $250,000
- High Efficiency Power-to-Gas in a Modular Hybrid Electrobioreactor, $1,000,000
- Electrochaea GmbH (Munich, Germany)
- Lightfield Directing Array Commercialization, $1,500,000
- Bright Silicon Technologies (San Francisco, California)
- Novel Biogas Bioreactors for Energy Recovery at Small-Scale Wastewater Treatment Facilities, $250,000
Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Actinide-Molten Fluoride Salt Property Measurement and Low-Level Detection, $1,500,000
- Kairos Power (Alameda, California)
- Additive Manufacturing of Carbon-Carbon Composites with Tailored Thermal Transport Properties, $1,349,659
- Northrup Grumman Corporation (Elkton, Maryland)
- DME as a Renewable Hydrogen Carrier: Innovative Approach to Renewable Hydrogen Production, $1,500,000
- Oberon Fuels (San Diego, California)
- Terrestrial Energy-Efficient Long-Range Network (TERN) for Remote Monitoring, $125,000
- Unsupervised Physics-informed Machine Learning of Complex Natural and Engineered Geoscience Processes, $250,000
- Julia Computing, Inc. (Newton, Massachusetts)
National Energy Technology Laboratory
- Demonstration of Scaled-up Microwave-Assisted Ammonia Production, $150,000
- Nu:Ionic (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- Bio-based Insecticides from Thermochemical Conversion of Biomass, $100,000
- Ensyn (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)
- Marrone Bio Innovations (Davis, California)
- Commercialization of Distribution System Load Modeling Tool for Improved DER Interconnection Studies, $250,000
- Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington)
- Development of High-Quality, Very Large-Grained Cd(Se,Te) thin films for CdTe solar modules, $150,000
- First Solar Inc. (Santa Clara, California)
- Electrodialysis-coupled Desiccant Air Conditioning, $250,000
- Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) (Palo Alto, California)
- Energy Storing Efficient HVAC, $595,558
- Blue Frontier, LLC (Parkland, Florida)
- Field Testing and Validation of Hybrid Optimization and Performance Platform (HOPP), $500,000
- GE Global Research (Niskayuna, New York)
- FueL Additives for Solid Hydrogen (FLASH) Carriers for Electric Aviation, $250,000
- Honeywell (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Grid-Edge Intelligent Distribution Automation System for Self-Healing Distribution Grids, $550,000
- Survalent Technology Inc. (Buffalo, New York)
- Hydrogen Based Power Grid Support Using ElectrolyzeRs with Value Stacking (HYPER-V), $250,000
- Eaton Corporation (Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin)
- Inexpensive Superinsulation for Cryogenic and Highly Insulating Applications, $500,000
- IP Group, Inc. (Wilmington, Delaware)
- Offshore Wind Turbine Digital Twin for the Prediction of Component Failures, $200,000
- OpenOA, $249,950
- ENTR Alliance (Charlottesville, Virginia)
- Particle Thermal Energy Storage and Efficient Heat Exchanger for Carbon-Free Industry Heat Supply, $249,500
- Alumina Energy, LLC (Los Angeles, California)
- Real Time-Optimal Power Flow based Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS), $299,329
- Utilidata, Inc. (Providence, Rhode Island)
- Reducing Protein Production Costs to Enable Cell Free Biocatalysis, $400,000
- Invizyne Technologies (Monrovia, California)
- Robust Carbonic Anhydrases for Novel Biological, Sustainable and Low Energy CO2 Scrubbing Process from Waste Gases, $250,000
- Novozymes North America (Franklinton, North Carolina)
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors for The Scale Up of High Energy Density Cobalt-Free Cathodes for Advanced Lithium ion Batteries, $1,200,000
- Sparkz (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Development of a Low-cost and Hardware Friendly Instantaneous Waveform Measurement Technology for Distribution System, $1,000,000
- DigiCollect LLC (New York, New York)
- High-Power Oak Ridge Converter (ORC) for Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) Applications, $750,000
- HEVO, Inc. (Brooklyn, New York)
- Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Enable Reliable Non-Destructive Characterization of Additively Manufactured Parts using X-ray CT, $756,689
- Carl ZEISS Industry Metrology (Maple Grove, Minnesota)
- Used (Spent) Nuclear Fuel Management and Analysis Tool, $920,000
- Electric Power Research Institute (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Aluminization Coatings and Glass Seals for the H2Gen Reactor, $400,000
- Utility Global (Houston, Texas)
- Common Information Model for Electromagnetic Transients (CIM for EMT), $100,000
- PGSTech (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
- DER as a Service, $250,000
- ecoLong LLC (Albany, New York)
- Electric Grid OT Cybersecurity Dashboard for Control Room Environments, $600,000
- Treverity (Coppell, Texas)
- Enhancing Lifetime and Reducing Costs for Fish Diversion Netting Structures, $220,000
- BioBlend Renewable Resources (Elk Grove Village, Illinois)
- Dry Surface Technologies (Guthrie, Oklahoma)
- Lorama Group Inc. (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)
- Pacific Netting Products (Kingston, Washington)
- Prometheus Innovations (Lafayette, Louisiana)
- MEMS-enabled in Operando Spectroscopy and Imaging During Heating, $100,000
- Mesofluidic Inline Separation for Produced Water Treatment, $246,979
- APEX Petroleum Engineering (Englewood, Colorado)
- Remote Deployment and Setup of VOLTTRON Instances, $300,000
- Intellimation, LLC (Berwyn, Pennsylvania)
- Scale up, Field testing, and Optimization of Nontoxic, Durable, Economical Coatings for Control of Biofouling and Corrosion on MHK Devices Facilities, $529,000
- BioBlend Renewable Resources (Elk Grove Village, Illinois)
- Dry Surface Technologies LLC (Guthrie, Oklahoma)
- Lorama Group Inc. (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)
- Prometheus Innovations, LLC (Lafayette, Indiana)
- Scale up, Field testing, and Optimization of Nontoxic, Durable, Economical Coatings for Control of Invasive Mussels at Hydropower Facilities, $586,000
- BioBlend Renewable Resources (Elk Grove Village, Illinois)
- Dry Surface Technologies, LLC (Guthrie, Oklahoma)
- Lorama Group Inc. (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)
- Prometheus Innovations, LLC (Lafayette, Louisiana)
- Self-Healing Cements with Improved Toughness at Casing and Formation Interfaces for Subsurface Applications, $1,487,600
- AltaRock Energy, Inc. (Seattle, Washington)
- Cyrqenergy (Seattle, Washington)
- Resource Cementing, LLC (Rio Vista, California)
Sandia National Laboratories
- Alkaline Water Electrolysis, $100,000
- Giner Inc. (Newton, Massachusetts)
- Assessment Robot for Resilient Optimized Wind Energy ARROW(e), $1,000,000
- SkySpecs (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
- Development of Rechargeable Energy Dense Long Cycle-life Zinc/Copper Oxide Batteries, $250,000
- Urban Electric Power (Pearl River, New York)
- In Vivo Production of Ethyl Acetate, $67,769
- Johnson-Matthey (Cleveland, United Kingdom)
- Optimized PV Single-axis Tracking Algorithm Informed by Sky Imaging, $250,000
- Array Technologies (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
- Power Converters and Components for Resilient MVDC Microgrids, $299,754
- Emera Technologies, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
- Terrestrial Heat Repository for Months of Storage (THERMS), $125,000
- CSolPower, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
- Transactive Energy Services System, $115,000
