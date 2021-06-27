Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Robomart launches in West Hollywood

Ariel researchers develop new type of hydrogen generator with sodium borohydride for on-demand use

27 June 2021

Researchers at Ariel University in Israel have developed a new type of hydrogen generator for “on-demand” use with fuel cells. Hydrogen is produced in a catalytic hydrolysis reaction of sodium borohydride (NaBH4) with ruthenium powder as a catalyst. The proposed generator is portable and lightweight; has high energy density; is easy to use, refill, and clean; and is designed for long working periods with the capability for restart after prolonged rests.

Ef1c00367_0007

Zakhvatkin et al.

The system consists of two main chambers: an upper chamber with granulated sodium borohydride powder and a lower reaction chamber with a solution of water and catalyst. A peristaltic pump regulates the flow of solution through a spiral channel which is situated in the solids chamber.

The powder is separated from the channel by a mesh which prevents its clogging. The solution becomes saturated while flowing through the channel and drips into the reaction chamber. To maintain constant H2 flow rate levels, the solution temperature and H2 pressure in the reaction chamber are constantly controlled.

This system is significantly lighter and requires much less operating energy than other similar generators, the researchers said.

In a paper published in the ACS journal Energy & Fuels, the team reported that during 6.3 hours of their experiment, 110 L of hydrogen was generated with an average flow rate of 290 mL/min and 98% conversion efficiency. The achieved energy density is 1300 Wh/kg for the fuel, 540 Wh/kg for the generator, and 377 Wh/kg with an attached 30 W fuel cell.

This hydrogen generation has a great potential for a variety of military, vehicle, and portable device applications.

—Zakhvatkin et al.

Resources

  • Lev Zakhvatkin, Michael Zolotih, Yonatan Maurice, Alex Schechter, and Idit Avrahami (2021) “Hydrogen Production on Demand by a Pump Controlled Hydrolysis of Granulated Sodium Borohydride” Energy & Fuels doi: 10.1021/acs.energyfuels.1c00367

Posted on 27 June 2021 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)