Ariel researchers develop new type of hydrogen generator with sodium borohydride for on-demand use

Researchers at Ariel University in Israel have developed a new type of hydrogen generator for “on-demand” use with fuel cells. Hydrogen is produced in a catalytic hydrolysis reaction of sodium borohydride (NaBH 4 ) with ruthenium powder as a catalyst. The proposed generator is portable and lightweight; has high energy density; is easy to use, refill, and clean; and is designed for long working periods with the capability for restart after prolonged rests.





Zakhvatkin et al.

The system consists of two main chambers: an upper chamber with granulated sodium borohydride powder and a lower reaction chamber with a solution of water and catalyst. A peristaltic pump regulates the flow of solution through a spiral channel which is situated in the solids chamber.

The powder is separated from the channel by a mesh which prevents its clogging. The solution becomes saturated while flowing through the channel and drips into the reaction chamber. To maintain constant H 2 flow rate levels, the solution temperature and H 2 pressure in the reaction chamber are constantly controlled.

This system is significantly lighter and requires much less operating energy than other similar generators, the researchers said.

In a paper published in the ACS journal Energy & Fuels, the team reported that during 6.3 hours of their experiment, 110 L of hydrogen was generated with an average flow rate of 290 mL/min and 98% conversion efficiency. The achieved energy density is 1300 Wh/kg for the fuel, 540 Wh/kg for the generator, and 377 Wh/kg with an attached 30 W fuel cell.

This hydrogen generation has a great potential for a variety of military, vehicle, and portable device applications. —Zakhvatkin et al.

