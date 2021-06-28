Chalmers team tests blends of OME3-5, HVO and RME in light- and heavy-duty CI engines

A team at Chalmers University (Sweden) has tested blends of OME 3-5 , HVO and RME in a light- and heavy-duty CI engine. For the study, which is published in an open-access paper in the journal Fuel, OME 3-5 was blended with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), rapeseed methyl ester (RME) and the C 8 -alcohol 2-ethylhexanol (an isomer of n-octanol) to ensure miscibility.

Three blends were designed with an oxygen content of 6.4, 12.8 and 17.8% by mass. Performance and emissions were compared to the reference fuels fossil diesel and HVO in a single-cylinder light duty and heavy duty compression ignition engine at different loads.





Preuß et al.

Interest in poly(oxymethylene)dimethyl ether (OME 3-5 ) as an alternative to fossil fuels in compression ignition engines has increased owing to its potential for soot reduction. The high oxygen content of the polymer and lack of carbon–carbon bonds and aromatic structures can help to reduce engine out soot emissions. However, OME 3-5 is potentially damaging to engine components, and thus engine modifications are required when using neat OME 3-5 . —Preuß et al.

The team found that the indicated thermal efficiency was slightly higher for the oxygenated fuel and the combustion duration shorter compared to diesel. Due to the lower heating value of the blends, the indicated specific fuel combustion increased with increasing share of OME 3-5 in the blend.

For both engines, engine-out soot emissions were decreased strongly, whereas NO x emissions were slightly increased. Analysis of the particle size distribution showed a decrease in the particle number of agglomerated particles (>30 nm) for the blends. For the heavy duty engine, an increase in nucleation mode particles (<30 nm) was measured.

Resources