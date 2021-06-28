McPhy opening new industrial site in Grenoble increasing hydrogen station production capacity sevenfold

McPhy, specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and hydrogen stations), is opening a new industrial site dedicated to the development and mass production of hydrogen stations. Operational from March 2022, this new factory will bring together the research and innovation, engineering and production activities currently based in La Motte-Fanjas and Grenoble, as well as support functions.

From 2022, the factory will multiply McPhy’s hydrogen station manufacturing capacities sevenfold, from 20 to 150 units per year, and create more than 100 direct jobs, at full load, in the Grenoble area.

In March 2022, McPhy will move into the heart of Grenoble, renting a 4,000 m2 existing industrial building. The teams currently spread between the La Motte-Fanjas and Grenoble sites will be brought together there, which will increase efficiency in the realization of projects, promote knowledge-sharing by creating synergies of teams and skills, and further improve the level of customer service with reduced turnaround times.

The surface area of the new offices and their location in an urban area, accessible by public transport, will facilitate the onboarding of new employees with the objective of recruiting over 100 employees by the time the site is running at full load, the company said.

The factory is expected to gradually ramp up production to reach an annual manufacturing capacity of 150 stations from 2022. This increase in volume, when McPhy already has 35 stations delivered or in the process of being delivered, will significantly lower manufacturing costs while guaranteeing optimum delivery times.

At the same time, the Group will implement a new integrated test platform and demanding lean manufacturing processes based on digital manufacturing tools, with the aim of mass-producing its new range of stations for refueling all types of vehicles: light vehicles, buses, trucks or trains.

The takeover of this industrial site marks, for McPhy, a strengthening of its foothold in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, a pioneering region in the development of hydrogen.