Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Chalmers team tests blends of OME3-5, HVO and RME in light- and heavy-duty CI engines
MAN reports successful testing of autonomous heavy-duty truck at Port of Hamburg

New high-performance lithiated silicon–sulfur battery with pomegranate-structured electrodes

28 June 2021

Researchers in Hong Kong have developed a new lithiated silicon-sulfur (Si–S) full battery by developing pomegranate-structured hosts for both the anode and cathode. The pomegranate-like sulfur host with titanium nitride-carbon dual-layer hollow nanospheres (Pome-TiN@C) not only effectively suppresses the polysulfides diffusion by multiple layers of chemical and physical barriers, but also facilitates their conversion reactions.

A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.

Lithiated silicon-sulfur (Si–S) batteries are promising next-generation energy storage systems because of their high theoretical energy density, low cost, and high safety. However, the unstable solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) on the Si anode and its side reactions with highly soluble polysulfides limit their lifespan.

With the new structures, Si nanoparticles are encapsulated in an integrated pomegranate-like carbon framework (Pome-Si@C), which accommodates the large volume variation of Si and guides the formation of stable SEI to prevent undesired side reactions.

1-s2.0-S0378775321006984-ga1_lrg-1

Zhang et al.

As a result, the Si–S full battery achieves a high reversible capacity (940 mAh g−1 at 300 mA g−1); a superior rate capability (537 mAh g−1 at 2 A g−1), and long cycle life (508 mAh g−1 remains after 300 cycles at 500 mA g−1).

Resources

  • Leicheng Zhang, Chen Zhao, Qinping Jian, Maochun Wu, Tianshou Zhao (2021) “A high-performance lithiated silicon–sulfur battery with pomegranate-structured electrodes,” Journal of Power Sources, Volume 506 doi: 10.1016/j.jpowsour.2021.230174

Posted on 28 June 2021 in Batteries, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)