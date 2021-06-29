Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ICCT report finds US domestic EV production and investment continues to fall; only 5% of global EV investment to go to US EV assembly plants

Ford partnering with State Farm; pilot saved customers with certain ADAS features up to 20% off insurance

29 June 2021

Ford and State Farm are working together to improve the safety and overall cost of vehicle ownership by better matching price to risk. After completing a year-long pilot project, Ford’s new Vehicle Build Data API product has allowed State Farm to better understand how ADAS on specific vehicles impact the overall frequency and severity of auto claims.

The exchange of information lowered the overall cost of vehicle ownership for many of the companies’ shared customers by better matching price to risk. Insurance rate adjustments were made in the first half of 2021, with savings of up to 20%.

Ford’s new Vehicle Build Data product provides State Farm a comprehensive view of a vehicle’s feature content and a better understanding of how advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) impact the frequency and severity of auto claims. State Farm is also sharing claims data with Ford to help inform them on how specific vehicle features impact auto claims.

We’re finding solutions for the future by grounding everything in data, research and insights. What’s unique about this project is we’re not just looking at the make and model of a vehicle, but ultimately to the individual safety features on each vehicle.

—State Farm Vice President of Operations Craig Isaacs

Our new build data API piloted with State Farm is another way we’re using data to help our customers get the most out of their Ford, at a lower total cost of ownership. What’s more, State Farm can access build data back to 2010, which means second and third owners also benefit.

—Ford’s Digital Insurance Manager, Ford Enterprise Connectivity, Tim Meek

Posted on 29 June 2021 in Driver Assistance Systems, Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)