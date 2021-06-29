Ford partnering with State Farm; pilot saved customers with certain ADAS features up to 20% off insurance

Ford and State Farm are working together to improve the safety and overall cost of vehicle ownership by better matching price to risk. After completing a year-long pilot project, Ford’s new Vehicle Build Data API product has allowed State Farm to better understand how ADAS on specific vehicles impact the overall frequency and severity of auto claims.

The exchange of information lowered the overall cost of vehicle ownership for many of the companies’ shared customers by better matching price to risk. Insurance rate adjustments were made in the first half of 2021, with savings of up to 20%.

Ford’s new Vehicle Build Data product provides State Farm a comprehensive view of a vehicle’s feature content and a better understanding of how advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) impact the frequency and severity of auto claims. State Farm is also sharing claims data with Ford to help inform them on how specific vehicle features impact auto claims.

We’re finding solutions for the future by grounding everything in data, research and insights. What’s unique about this project is we’re not just looking at the make and model of a vehicle, but ultimately to the individual safety features on each vehicle. —State Farm Vice President of Operations Craig Isaacs