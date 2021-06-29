New Honda Prologue EV to go on sale in North America in 2024; Acura EV to follow

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UFC, Battle Motors announce marketing partnership; Battle heads to the Octagon
29 June 2021

Honda’s first new volume ba ttery-electric vehicle—an electric SUV coming to market in early 2024—will be named “Prologue,” signaling a new electrified era that will lead to the company’s vision for 100% zero emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040.

More specific details about the new vehicle will be released over the coming months, and Honda will engage with prospective EV customers throughout the launch starting with a new webpage.

In addition to the Honda Prologue, the company will introduce an all-electric Acura SUV in the 2024 calendar year. Both will utilize the highly flexible global EV platform powered by Ultium batteries based on the company’s strategic partnership with General Motors.

Honda also plans to launch a new series of EV models in the second half of the decade based on a new e:Architecture, with development led by Honda.

In April 2021, Honda global CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, announced a vision to achieve carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050, including key targets for sales of electrified vehicles. This vision calls for the sales ratio of battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles in North America to progress from 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2035 to 100% by 2040.

As Honda prepares for the launch of Prologue, the company will introduce hybrid-electric systems to more core models to continue to reduce CO2 emissions and bridge customers to the volume battery-elecric vehicles now in development.

