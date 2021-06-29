Tula study shows electrified DSF for LDV mild hybrid diesels reduces CO2 emissions by up to 11%

Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency, will release the findings of a recent simulation study to evaluate the efficacy of its newest technology at the FEV Powertrain Conference. The study validated that Tula’s Dynamic Skip Fire (DSF) developed for mild-hybrid diesel vehicles reduced CO 2 emissions in a 2.3 liter 4-cylinder 48-volt light commercial vehicle in challenging real-world conditions.

When Tula’s software strategies were implemented, an additional 11% of CO2 was eliminated compared to industry-leading hybrid powertrains. The CO 2 reduction can be achieved at a cost of only €200 ($235 USD) per vehicle.

Tula says that its electrified diesel Dynamic Skip Fire (edDSF) reduces CO 2 in mild hybrid diesel vehicles as a cost-effective solution to meet Euro 7 emissions expected to go into effect by 2026 for all new vehicles in Europe.

We created a synergistic technology by combining mild hybrid powertrain controls with our diesel Dynamic Skip Fire, which has proven to be very effective at reducing NO x and CO 2 emissions in heavy duty trucks. We call it electrified diesel Dynamic Skip Fire, or edDSF, and it will help manufacturers of light commercial vehicles meet challenging NO x standards in a cost-effective manner. Equally significant, our product performs even better in tougher real-world conditions than under test cycles. —R. Scott Bailey, president and CEO of Tula Technologies

FEV, an international engineering partner to the auto industry, joined forces with Tula to develop this study. Tula will present the results at the virtual Diesel Powertrains 3.0 Conference on 30 June.

The findings show that electrified diesel Dynamic Skip Fire (edDSF) can significantly reduce CO 2 output through the synergies created by pairing a hybrid system with DSF while also providing a means to achieve upcoming low-NO x targets aimed at decreasing the pollution created by internal combustion engines.

Fuel savings are an additional benefit of edDSF compared to other emissions management technologies that typically require burning additional fuel to produce the heat required to decrease tailpipe emissions. The economics of edDSF are compelling—over a six-month period, an urban delivery vehicle equipped with edDSF will save enough in fuel expenses to recoup the costs associated with Tula’s technology.