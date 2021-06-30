Government of Canada sets mandatory target of 100% zero-emission car and passenger truck sales by 2035 in Canada

The Government of Canada is setting a mandatory target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks sales to be zero-emission by 2035, accelerating Canada’s previous goal of 100% sales by 2040.

The Government of Canada will pursue a combination of investments and regulations to help Canadians and industry transition to achieve the 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035. It will work also with partners to develop interim 2025 and 2030 targets, and additional mandatory measures that may be needed beyond Canada’s light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emissions regulations.

The announcement is coupled with existing measures to support increased zero-emission vehicle adoption—from incentives that help with the upfront costs of zero-emission vehicles, to investments in zero-emission charging infrastructure, to partnerships with auto manufacturers which are helping them re-tool and produce zero-emission vehicles in Canada.

The Government of Canada says it also remains committed to aligning with the most ambitious light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emission regulations in the United States.