Constellium supplying aluminum solutions for Audi e-tron GT EV

Constellium SE has expanded its longstanding partnership with Audi to supply advanced aluminum solutions for the Audi e-tron GT. Electric vehicles require strong, yet lightweight solutions to optimize range and prioritize safety. Constellium provides ASI-certified aluminum Auto Body Sheet solutions for closures and inner parts, as well as extrusion-based components for the vehicle’s front and rear Crash Management Systems.

Constellium’s Surfalex Auto Body Sheet solution, used for the rear doors and fenders of the Audi e-tron GT, is well-suited for the vehicle’s design, as it allows bold styling while maintaining perfect surface aesthetics.

Constellium’s Securalex solution, used for the hood inner, has a high-tech crash absorption capacity designed to fulfill the most demanding pedestrian safety requirements. Both Auto Body Sheet solutions are supplied from Constellium’s plant in Neuf-Brisach, France.

Constellium HSA6, a family of high-strength 6XXX-series extrusion alloys used on the vehicle’s Crash Management Systems, meets the demanding requirements of structural components in electric vehicles, as it provides additional strength in the event of a crash. The Crash Management Systems are produced at Constellium’s ASI-certified plant in Gottmadingen, Germany.

These products are also supplied for Audi’s first fully-electric model, the Audi e-tron SUV, along with extruded components for the e-tron’s battery enclosure and side impact beams. Aluminum-extruded components make up the structure of the Audi e-tron battery enclosure, providing the strength, crash and intrusion resistance required to safeguard EV batteries.

Constellium is a long-time supplier to Audi for both rolled products and structural components. Constellium is a founding member of the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative and its plants in Neuf-Brisach, France and Dahenfeld, Gottmadingen and Singen, Germany have been certified against the Performance and Chain of Custody standards. These facilities have the capability, combined with the sourcing of ASI metal, to supply their customers independently-certified, responsibly-sourced and sustainably-manufactured aluminum products.