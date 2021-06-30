Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Constellium supplying aluminum solutions for Audi e-tron GT EV
EEA reports sharp decrease in CO2 emissions of new cars in Europe in 2020

Cummins to acquire 50% of Momentum Fuel Technologies from Rush Enterprises; CNG storage for Class 6-8 vehicles

30 June 2021

Cummins Inc. and Rush Enterprises, Inc. signed a Letter of Intent for Cummins to acquire a 50% equity interest in Momentum Fuel Technologies from Rush Enterprises. Momentum Fuel Technologies delivers the industry’s first complete compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system solution for Class 6-8 vehicles.

A division of Rush Enterprises, the company officially launched in 2015 and is a vertically integrated provider of fuel system solutions, featuring engineering, design and manufacturing processes, complete system installation capabilities and a comprehensive sales, service and support network.

The proposed transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to completion of customary pre-closing activities and entering into mutually agreeable transaction documentation.

The joint venture between Rush Enterprises and Cummins will produce Cummins-branded natural gas fuel delivery systems for the commercial vehicle market in North America, combining the strengths of Momentum Fuel Technologies’ compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel delivery systems, Cummins’ powertrain expertise, and the engineering and support infrastructure of both companies.

This collaboration shows Cummins’ continued commitment to natural gas powertrains. This partnership will improve customers service for both CNG and RNG through an improved support network. We are thrilled to expand our network of clean and reliable power solutions.

—Srikanth Padmanabhan, President of the Engine Business at Cummins

The joint venture will offer aftermarket support through Rush Truck Centers dealerships and Cummins distributors which will be able to service both the engine and the fuel delivery system. The partnership between Cummins and Rush Enterprises will benefit customers by providing them with access to an extensive CNG vehicle parts and service network; both Cummins’ and Rush Enterprises’ respective networks, which together represent more than 250 locations in the US and Canada, will be equipped with certified technicians and access to a comprehensive CNG vehicle parts inventory.

Posted on 30 June 2021 in Engines, Heavy-duty, Natural Gas, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)