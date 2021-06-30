Los Angeles Mayor launches phase two of Metro NextGen Bus Plan

Mayor Eric Garcetti launched the second phase of the Metro NextGen Bus Plan, a strategy to boost ridership through faster, more reliable, and more frequent service as riders return to the system.

The second phase of the NextGen Bus Plan brings hundreds of new bus trips on weekdays and weekends, with a focus on additional mid-day bus service. The new phase also streamlines eight Metro Rapid Lines with local transit operators, increases annual revenue service hours from 5.6 million to 6.5 million, and resumes front-door boarding after only allowing rear door boarding during the pandemic.

The NextGen Bus Plan is Metro’s first major overhaul of its bus system in more than 25 years. To reinvent its bus network, Metro embarked on a two-and-a-half-year study of current travel demand to determine how to shift service toward Metro’s most utilized routes.

In addition to realigning current bus service, consolidating routes, and improving bus speeds, the plan includes capital improvements—such as dedicated bus lanes, traffic signal priority, and new locations for bus layovers—to speed up service.

As a part of the kickoff, Mayor Garcetti also unveiled the plan’s newest dedicated bus lane. Once complete, it will run along a 1.7-mile segment of Alvarado Street between 7 th Street and Sunset Boulevard, adding a bus priority lane in the peak direction from Monday through Friday during the morning and evening rush hours.

The dedicated bus lanes along Alvarado will become a real game changer for the region and for the way Metro serves this heavily traveled corridor. We expect bus speeds to improve up to 15 percent and greatly enhance the customer experience through better reliability. —Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins

After the third and final phase of the plan is implemented, 83% of riders would have access to buses arriving every five to 10 minutes—compared to only 48% today. In addition to increasing the number of bus lines running every five to 10 minutes from 16 to 29 on weekdays and two to 14 on weekends, the plan would also more than double the number of residents who could walk to bus lines running every five to 10 minutes—from 900,000 currently to almost 2.2 million.