Oshkosh Corporation unveils Volterra platform of electric fire and emergency vehicles

Oshkosh Corporation’s Fire & Emergency segment unveiled the Volterra platform of electric vehicles with the introduction of two new trucks under the Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products brands.





Oshkosh Corporation has been developing electric products and equipment since the mid-1990s when the Company’s JLG Industries business launched its first electric boom lift. The Volterra platform unveiling continues Oshkosh Corporation’s successful history of electrification across a broad spectrum of products.

With more than two decades of electrification experience, we will continue to introduce electric vehicles and products that are environmentally responsible and purpose-built to enhance safety, productivity and performance. We look forward to serving the municipal and airport fire and emergency markets with the Volterra platform of electric vehicles. —John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and CEO

The first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper has been placed on duty with the City of Madison Fire Department in Wisconsin, making this the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The Volterra pumper is serving front line duty at Station 8, the City of Madison’s busiest fire station, supporting a population of over 250,000.

Simultaneously over the next several months, the Striker Volterra performance hybrid Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle will be showcased at airports across the United States, providing firefighters the opportunity to experience first-hand Volterra technology.

The Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper and Striker Volterra performance hybrid ARFF vehicle feature patented Oshkosh Corporation Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and hybrid vehicle technologies.

The Volterra platform uses Oshkosh’s parallel-electric drive train.

Electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission (EMIVT)

Integrated onboard batteries

Internal combustion engine for continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system

The chassis will operate under electric power in all normal operational situations and will leverage the internal combustion engine for backup power in extended emergency operations. Standardized Pierce pumping configurations, up to 2000 gpm, are driven through the electric driveline and are powered by either the integrated onboard batteries or the internal combustion engine.

The driveline allows for zero emissions during quick attack responses, and has the ability to transition seamlessly to internal combustion power for extended pumping operations.





The Oshkosh Airport Products Striker Volterra uses an Oshkosh-patented hybrid-electric drivetrain featuring an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission allowing zero-emissions operation when powered by the integrated onboard batteries, and can be coupled to the internal combustion engine to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system.

The Striker Volterra is capable of achieving 28% improved acceleration when fully loaded, resulting in a quickened response time. Idle reduction for up to one hourstandby using onboard energy storage is possible. The vehicles has available Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) options for further electric vehicle driving capabilities.