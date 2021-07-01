Shell and Rolls-Royce partner to advance use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in aircraft engines

Shell and Rolls-Royce signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which aims to support the decarbonization of the aviation industry and their progress towards net zero emissions.

In recognition of the scale of the challenge, the MoU will expand and accelerate several existing areas of cooperation between the companies such as advancing the use of SAF. This includes Rolls-Royce’s new SAFinity service, for which Shell is the exclusive SAF supplier, and working together on demonstrating the use of 100% SAF as a full “drop-in” solution.





This will see the companies explore opportunities to help progress the use of 100% SAF towards certification, building on Rolls-Royce’s ongoing 100% SAF testing program.

SAFs will not only power large aircraft and business aviation, but also hybrid electric Urban Air Mobility (‘Flying taxis’) and the forthcoming generation of hybrid fixed wing city hoppers, which is why we place such importance on the ramp up of SAF adoption across the industry. —Paul Stein, Chief Technology Officer at Rolls-Royce

The MoU will explore opportunities for Shell and Rolls-Royce to provide decarbonization solutions to meet their respective targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This will include both companies contributing technologies and expertise to help reduce operational emissions.

Shell will assess opportunities to support Rolls-Royce in reducing travel emissions through the supply of SAF, while Rolls-Royce will lend its technical expertise to advise Shell in its new fuels development, as well as innovative low carbon energy alternatives for new aircraft and power systems.

The MoU will also set the foundation for Rolls-Royce and Shell to work together to engage industry bodies and forums proactively to progress strategic policy issues, and address existing barriers associated with the aviation sector’s pathway to decarbonization. As part of this, Rolls-Royce and Shell also expect to work closely with stakeholders from across the aviation community to help support wider progress towards net zero.

As part of the MoU, Rolls-Royce and Shell will assess broader opportunities for cooperation across aviation as well as infrastructure in other mobility sectors such as shipping and rail.