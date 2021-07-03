BMW begins series production of electric iX

BMW has begun series production of the fully-electric BMW iX in Dingolfing. The plant now produces vehicles with all drivetrain variants—i.e. combustion-engine vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fully-electric models—on a single line.





Start of Production of the new BMW iX at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. The picture shows (from left to right): Dingolfing Plant Manager Christoph Schröder, Chairman of the Dingolfing Plant Works Council Stefan Schmid, assembly associate Annerose Mittermeier and Milan Nedeljković, BMW AG Member of the Board of Management, Production.

The BMW iX is being manufactured at the BMW Group’s largest European production plant on an assembly line with the flexibility to build a mix of BMW 5 Series, 7 Series and 8 Series models. To handle this flexibility and variety of drive trains, vehicle assembly in Dingolfing has been expanded and refurbished. The BMW Group has invested a total of more than €400 million in producing the BMW iX at the Dingolfing vehicle plant.

Many of the remodelling and structural measures required for the BMW iX are already benefiting future generations of the BMW 7 Series and 5 Series that will come off the production line in Dingolfing in the coming years. Fully-electric variants have also been announced for both model ranges.

The BMW iX introduces a multitude of innovations to the product and production processes at the plant—especially in the vehicle’s electrical system architecture, software, digital services, connectivity and automated driving functions. As a result, the vehicle plays an important role as a trailblazer and is making Dingolfing “e-car” and “smart-car ready” as the BMW Group’s primary plant for the luxury class.

The BMW iX is also an important trailblazer in production, bringing future technologies into the production system—such as digital methods for employee training, automation of logistics processes, virtual commissioning and validation of driver assistance systems.

With the BMW iX and other PHEV models at Plant Dingolfing alone, the BMW Group plans to double the percentage of electrified vehicles produced this year compared to 2020. By the middle of the decade, half the vehicles produced in Dingolfing will be electrified. The new model will play an important part in this.

The BMW iX will already be one of the highest-volume model at the location by next year. —Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Production

The BMW iX will be followed in the autumn by the BMW i4, which will be built in Munich. At the end of next year, all German plants will be producing at least one fully-electric vehicle.

The highly integrated e-drive and fifth-generation battery, as well as the complete electric axle are produced on site, together with the Dingolfing component plants. Production capacity will be systematically expanded and, from 2022, Dingolfing will be able to produce e-drives for more than half a million electrified vehicles.