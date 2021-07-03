Shell starts up Europe’s largest PEM green hydrogen electrolyzer; 10MW, expansion to 100 MW

Europe’s largest PEM hydrogen electrolyzer, has begun operations at Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, producing green hydrogen. As part of the Refhyne European consortium and with European Commission funding through the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU), the fully operational plant is the first to use this technology at such a large scale in a refinery. (Earlier post.)





Refhyne PEMelectrolyzer at Shell Chemicals Park

Plans are under way to expand capacity of the electrolyzer from 10 megawatts to 100 megawatts at the Rheinland site, near Cologne, where Shell also intends to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using renewable power and biomass in the future. A plant for liquefied renewable natural gas (bio-LNG) is also in development.

This project demonstrates a new kind of energy future and a model of lower-carbon energy production that can be replicated worldwide. Shell wants to become a leading supplier of green hydrogen for industrial and transport customers in Germany. We will be involved in the whole process.mdfrom power generation, using offshore wind, to hydrogen production and distribution across sectors. We want to be the partner of choice for our customers as we help them decarbonise. —Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s Downstream Director

Shell has a target to become a net-zero-emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society. As part of its Powering Progress strategy, Shell plans to transform its refinery footprint to five core energy and chemicals parks. This means Shell will reduce the production of traditional fuels by 55% by 2030.

The Rheinland electrolyzer will use renewable electricity to produce up to 1,300 tonnes of green hydrogen a year. This will initially be used to produce fuels with lower carbon intensity. The green hydrogen will also be used to help decarbonize other industries.

The European consortium backing the project consists of Shell, ITM Power, research organisation SINTEF, consultants Sphera and Element Energy. The electrolyzer was manufactured by ITM power in Sheffield, UK, and includes parts made in Italy, Sweden, Spain and Germany.

The Refhyne project is at the forefront of the effort to produce green hydrogen in Europe. The 100 MW electrolyzer (Refhyne II) and SAF projects are at an advanced planning stage, with final investment decisions still pending. The consortium for Refhyne II has been invited to prepare the associated grant agreement.