Blackstone Battery production capacity to increase tenfold

Blackstone Resources AG announced that its German subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH will increase its battery production capacity tenfold to 500 MWh per annum by 2022 for Li-ion batteries, which contain 3D-printed battery electrodes, at Blackstone’s Döbeln site in Saxony.





The company recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Triathlon Batteries GmbH, the largest German manufacturer of battery systems for industrial trucks, to supply 3D printed battery cells with several 100MWh per year. In addition, there are further LOIs with customers spanning marine applications, e-motorcycles, e-commercial vehicles and e-buses, which in total have a combined value of approximately €184 million.

Blackstone Technology can produce batteries that optimally fill the installation spaces of industrial vehicles. These include, for example, modern forklifts. In the future, the old installation space standards—battery troughs—will be used less and less in vehicle design. These new adapted battery formats that Blackstone Technology will provide through its proprietary production process will help vehicle designers optimise the space used and remove the need for battery troughs.

Desired energy density, thickness of the battery cells and charging capabilities can all be optimized—depending on the application—by using Blackstone Technology’s 3D-printing proprietary process. This process, known as Blackstone Pre-Life-Technology, will offer customers levels of flexibility in vehicle design.

Today, standardized and static cell and battery designs often limit the device or electric car being powered. However, by Blackstone's own 3D-printing technology, batteries can be manufactured in almost any shape and size, which not only gives more room for design freedom, but also helps to make optimum use of the available installation space, plus it is very economical. Therefore, in the future, battery cells will again adapt to the ergonomic and practical shape of the products.

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.

Presently, Blackstone Technology is building up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology which allows a 20% higher density in lithium-ion cells.

Noting the demand for metals driven by EVs and batteries, Blackstone Resources sets up, develops and manages production-refineries for battery-metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.